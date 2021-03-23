Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Michigan 70, Tennessee 55

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 8:01 pm
MICHIGAN (16-5)

Hailey Brown 5-9 0-0 14, Hillmon 8-15 3-7 19, Leigha Brown 6-14 11-11 23, Johnson 2-13 2-2 6, Rauch 1-6 2-2 5, Kiser 0-0 0-0 0, Nolan 1-3 0-0 3, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-60 18-22 70

TENNESSEE (17-8)

Burrell 4-8 2-2 11, Davis 4-17 4-4 12, Key 2-6 3-4 7, Kushkituah 5-7 0-2 10, Walker 2-9 0-0 5, Horston 4-12 2-2 10, Darby 0-1 0-0 0, Salary 0-2 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 21-62 11-14 55

Michigan 14 14 22 20 70
Tennessee 12 7 16 20 55

3-Point Goals_Michigan 6-20 (Brown 4-6, Brown 0-1, Johnson 0-6, Rauch 1-4, Nolan 1-3), Tennessee 2-14 (Burrell 1-3, Davis 0-3, Walker 1-4, Horston 0-3, Darby 0-1). Assists_Michigan 13 (Brown 5), Tennessee 5 (Walker 2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Michigan 42 (Hillmon 6-15), Tennessee 40 (Key 5-9). Total Fouls_Michigan 10, Tennessee 17. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

