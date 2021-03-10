Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Michigan St. 75, Penn St. 66

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 9:13 pm
< a min read
      

PENN ST. (9-15)

Camden 4-8 0-0 11, Cash 4-11 0-0 8, Burke 7-21 2-2 22, Hagans 6-11 1-1 13, Marisa 3-11 0-0 7, Garcia 1-3 1-2 4, Sabel 0-0 0-0 0, Donovan 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 5-7 66

MICHIGAN ST. (14-7)

Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Clouden 5-12 7-10 18, Crooms 3-6 0-0 7, Ozment 2-7 0-0 4, Winston 8-15 2-4 23, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Parks 5-10 0-0 10, Joiner 4-11 2-2 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 11-16 75

Penn St. 24 11 17 14 66
Michigan St. 18 17 21 19 75

3-Point Goals_Penn St. 11-29 (Camden 3-6, Cash 0-1, Burke 6-17, Marisa 1-3, Garcia 1-2), Michigan St. 10-30 (Clouden 1-5, Crooms 1-3, Ozment 0-3, Winston 5-9, Cook 0-1, Joiner 3-9). Assists_Penn St. 14 (Marisa 6), Michigan St. 16 (Ozment 7). Fouled Out_Penn St. Marisa. Rebounds_Penn St. 37 (Burke 3-5), Michigan St. 38 (Ozment 4-7). Total Fouls_Penn St. 17, Michigan St. 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people