Michigan St. 75, Penn St. 66

PENN ST. (9-15)
Camden 4-8 0-0 11, Cash 4-11 0-0 8, Burke 7-21 2-2 22, Hagans 6-11 1-1 13, Marisa 3-11 0-0 7, Garcia 1-3 1-2 4, Sabel 0-0 0-0 0, Donovan 0-0 1-2 1, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-65 5-7 66
MICHIGAN ST. (14-7)
Smith 0-1 0-0 0, Clouden 5-12 7-10 18, Crooms 3-6 0-0 7, Ozment 2-7 0-0 4, Winston 8-15 2-4 23, Cook 0-2 0-0 0, Parks 5-10 0-0 10, Joiner 4-11 2-2 13, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 27-64 11-16 75
|Penn St.
|24
|11
|17
|14
|—
|66
|Michigan St.
|18
|17
|21
|19
|—
|75
3-Point Goals_Penn St. 11-29 (Camden 3-6, Cash 0-1, Burke 6-17, Marisa 1-3, Garcia 1-2), Michigan St. 10-30 (Clouden 1-5, Crooms 1-3, Ozment 0-3, Winston 5-9, Cook 0-1, Joiner 3-9). Assists_Penn St. 14 (Marisa 6), Michigan St. 16 (Ozment 7). Fouled Out_Penn St. Marisa. Rebounds_Penn St. 37 (Burke 3-5), Michigan St. 38 (Ozment 4-7). Total Fouls_Penn St. 17, Michigan St. 10. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.
