Michigan State faces tough test vs No. 2 Michigan

Michigan State (14-10, 8-10) vs. No. 2 Michigan (18-2, 13-2)

Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Michigan presents a tough challenge for Michigan State. Michigan State has won four of its nine games against ranked teams this season. Michigan lost 76-53 to Illinois in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: Aaron Henry is averaging 15.4 points and 5.6 rebounds to lead the way for the Spartans. Joey Hauser is also a key contributor, putting up 10 points and six rebounds per game. The Wolverines have been led by Hunter Dickinson, who is averaging 14.4 points and 7.7 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: Henry has made or assisted on 51 percent of all Michigan State field goals over the last three games. The junior forward has accounted for 19 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

SPREAD IT AROUND: Michigan State is 5-0 when at least four of its players score in double-figures and 9-10 when the team falls shy of that mark. Michigan is 16-0 when three or more players score double-digit points and 2-2 on the year, otherwise.

THREAT FROM DISTANCE: Michigan State’s Hauser has attempted 91 3-pointers and connected on 35.2 percent of them, and is 4 for 12 over his past three games.

STINGY DEFENSE: Michigan has held opposing teams to 38.8 percent shooting from the field this year, the lowest percentage among all Division I teams.

