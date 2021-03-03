Middle Tenn. looks to end streak vs FAU

Middle Tennessee (5-15, 3-11) vs. Florida Atlantic (10-9, 5-5)

FAU Arena, Boca Raton, Florida; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic looks to extend Middle Tennessee’s conference losing streak to five games. Middle Tennessee’s last CUSA win came against the Charlotte 49ers 73-60 on Feb. 6. Florida Atlantic is coming off a 73-66 win over Southern Miss in its most recent game.

SUPER SENIORS: Middle Tennessee has benefited heavily from its seniors. Jordan Davis, Jo’Vontae Millner-Criss, Jalen Jordan, DeAndre Dishman and Jayce Johnson have collectively accounted for 59 percent of the team’s scoring this season and 67 percent of all Blue Raiders points over the last five games.DOMINANT DAVIS: Davis has connected on 27.3 percent of the 99 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 6 of 22 over his last five games. He’s also made 73.2 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 67: Middle Tennessee is 0-11 when it allows at least 67 points and 5-4 when it holds opponents to less than 67.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Florida Atlantic is a perfect 6-0 when at least five of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 4-9 when fewer than five Owls players score in double-figures.

DID YOU KNOW: The Florida Atlantic offense is rated 30th nationally by scoring 79.4 points per game this year. Middle Tennessee has only averaged 63.3 points per game, which ranks 315th.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.