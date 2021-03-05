On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Midfielder Jamal Musiala signs with Bayern Munich to 2026

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 8:15 am
1 min read
      

MUNICH (AP) — Attacking midfielder Jamal Musiala signed his first professional contract with Bayern Munich on Friday.

The Bavarian club said in a statement that the 18-year-old Musiala, who recently chose to play internationally for Germany over England, had signed a deal to 2026.

Musiala has been making steady progress since he joined Bayern’s under-17 team from Chelsea in 2019. He has made 27 appearances for the first team, scoring four goals. He became its youngest goal-scorer in the Champions League last week when he netted in a win at Lazio, and was already the club’s youngest player in the Bundesliga.

“I am very pleased that our system of finding talented players, developing them and then integrating them into the first team is bearing fruit,” Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidžić said.

Musiala said: ”I just feel very good at the club and in the team. I’m playing with the best players in the world and I can learn from them every day in training.”

Musiala, who was born in Germany, moved to England as a 7-year-old and came through Chelsea’s academy. He played for both Germany and England at under-16 level and most recently played two under-21 games for England in November. But he said on Feb. 24 that he had decided to represent Germany.

