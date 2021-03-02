Milwaukee 94, Wright St. 92, OT

MILWAUKEE (10-11)
Allen 3-5 2-2 8, Gholston 9-19 9-9 31, Lucas 9-17 4-9 25, Thomas 5-13 2-2 14, Brown 2-4 0-0 5, Newby 0-2 0-0 0, Simms 3-10 0-0 6, Coleman 1-3 2-2 5, Hancock 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 32-75 19-24 94.
WRIGHT ST. (18-6)
Basile 11-18 12-15 35, Love 5-7 4-4 14, Calvin 2-7 0-0 6, Finke 3-9 1-2 10, Holden 4-9 9-10 17, Hall 4-10 2-4 10, Huibregste 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-61 28-35 92.
Halftime_Wright St. 44-26. 3-Point Goals_Milwaukee 11-29 (Gholston 4-10, Lucas 3-4, Thomas 2-4, Brown 1-2, Coleman 1-3, Newby 0-1, Hancock 0-2, Simms 0-3), Wright St. 6-19 (Finke 3-7, Calvin 2-3, Basile 1-3, Holden 0-1, Huibregste 0-1, Hall 0-4). Fouled Out_Thomas, Brown, Basile, Love. Rebounds_Milwaukee 33 (Gholston 9), Wright St. 44 (Basile 14). Assists_Milwaukee 10 (Lucas 5), Wright St. 7 (Holden 3). Total Fouls_Milwaukee 27, Wright St. 20.
