Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

MINNESOTA (13-14)
Curry 2-6 0-1 4, Johnson 1-7 3-6 5, Carr 3-10 4-8 10, Mashburn 4-12 3-6 11, Williams 5-8 0-1 14, Gach 2-4 0-0 5, Ihnen 0-1 0-0 0, Freeman 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 18-49 10-24 51.
NORTHWESTERN (9-14)
Beran 2-4 0-0 5, Kopp 4-18 0-0 9, Nance 3-11 0-0 8, Audige 2-5 2-5 6, Buie 3-9 0-2 7, Young 2-5 1-2 5, Gaines 1-1 2-3 4, Berry 0-2 0-0 0, Greer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 18-58 5-12 46.
Halftime_Minnesota 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-20 (Williams 4-7, Gach 1-2, Ihnen 0-1, Curry 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Mashburn 0-2, Carr 0-4), Northwestern 5-18 (Nance 2-3, Beran 1-2, Buie 1-4, Kopp 1-6, Audige 0-1, Berry 0-1, Greer 0-1). Fouled Out_Audige. Rebounds_Minnesota 35 (Curry 12), Northwestern 36 (Nance 11). Assists_Minnesota 10 (Carr 6), Northwestern 9 (Buie 3). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Northwestern 21.
