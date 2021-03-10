Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Minnesota 51, Northwestern 46

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 8:52 pm
< a min read
      

MINNESOTA (13-14)

Curry 2-6 0-1 4, Johnson 1-7 3-6 5, Carr 3-10 4-8 10, Mashburn 4-12 3-6 11, Williams 5-8 0-1 14, Gach 2-4 0-0 5, Ihnen 0-1 0-0 0, Freeman 1-1 0-2 2. Totals 18-49 10-24 51.

NORTHWESTERN (9-14)

Beran 2-4 0-0 5, Kopp 4-18 0-0 9, Nance 3-11 0-0 8, Audige 2-5 2-5 6, Buie 3-9 0-2 7, Young 2-5 1-2 5, Gaines 1-1 2-3 4, Berry 0-2 0-0 0, Greer 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 18-58 5-12 46.

Halftime_Minnesota 27-20. 3-Point Goals_Minnesota 5-20 (Williams 4-7, Gach 1-2, Ihnen 0-1, Curry 0-2, Johnson 0-2, Mashburn 0-2, Carr 0-4), Northwestern 5-18 (Nance 2-3, Beran 1-2, Buie 1-4, Kopp 1-6, Audige 0-1, Berry 0-1, Greer 0-1). Fouled Out_Audige. Rebounds_Minnesota 35 (Curry 12), Northwestern 36 (Nance 11). Assists_Minnesota 10 (Carr 6), Northwestern 9 (Buie 3). Total Fouls_Minnesota 13, Northwestern 21.

        Insight by Dell Technologies: Learn how agencies can take advantage of mid-range storage in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people