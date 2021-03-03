Mississippi St. 63, Texas A&M 57

MISSISSIPPI ST. (13-12)

Ado 4-5 0-3 8, Fountain 1-4 0-0 2, T.Smith 4-7 0-3 8, Molinar 7-12 2-4 18, Stewart 5-13 0-0 14, D.Smith 2-5 1-2 7, Post 3-3 0-0 6, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 3-12 63.

TEXAS A&M (8-7)

Marfo 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 3-13 0-0 7, Gordon 0-11 0-0 0, Jackson 5-11 2-2 13, Flagg 5-11 0-0 12, Miller 9-17 6-6 24, Diarra 0-3 0-0 0, McGhee 0-1 0-0 0, Aku 0-0 1-2 1, Bradford 0-1 0-0 0, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 9-10 57.

Halftime_Texas A&M 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 8-19 (Stewart 4-9, D.Smith 2-4, Molinar 2-5, Fountain 0-1), Texas A&M 4-25 (Flagg 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Chandler 1-9, Marfo 0-1, Diarra 0-3, Gordon 0-5). Fouled Out_McGhee. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 37 (D.Smith 8), Texas A&M 33 (Miller 14). Assists_Mississippi St. 18 (D.Smith 6), Texas A&M 13 (Gordon 5). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 8, Texas A&M 13.

