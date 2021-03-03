Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Mississippi St. 63, Texas A&M 57

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 10:39 pm
< a min read
      

MISSISSIPPI ST. (13-12)

Ado 4-5 0-3 8, Fountain 1-4 0-0 2, T.Smith 4-7 0-3 8, Molinar 7-12 2-4 18, Stewart 5-13 0-0 14, D.Smith 2-5 1-2 7, Post 3-3 0-0 6, Davis 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-49 3-12 63.

TEXAS A&M (8-7)

Marfo 0-1 0-0 0, Chandler 3-13 0-0 7, Gordon 0-11 0-0 0, Jackson 5-11 2-2 13, Flagg 5-11 0-0 12, Miller 9-17 6-6 24, Diarra 0-3 0-0 0, McGhee 0-1 0-0 0, Aku 0-0 1-2 1, Bradford 0-1 0-0 0, Hefner 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-69 9-10 57.

Halftime_Texas A&M 33-29. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 8-19 (Stewart 4-9, D.Smith 2-4, Molinar 2-5, Fountain 0-1), Texas A&M 4-25 (Flagg 2-5, Jackson 1-2, Chandler 1-9, Marfo 0-1, Diarra 0-3, Gordon 0-5). Fouled Out_McGhee. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 37 (D.Smith 8), Texas A&M 33 (Miller 14). Assists_Mississippi St. 18 (D.Smith 6), Texas A&M 13 (Gordon 5). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 8, Texas A&M 13.

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary