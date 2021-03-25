Listen Live
Mississippi St. 68, Richmond 67

By The Associated Press
March 25, 2021 8:30 pm
MISSISSIPPI ST. (17-14)

Ado 4-5 0-2 8, Davis 2-4 0-0 5, Fountain 1-6 0-0 3, Molinar 7-10 2-2 18, Stewart 5-13 10-10 22, D.Smith 1-2 2-2 4, Matthews 1-2 0-0 2, Post 2-4 2-2 6. Totals 23-46 16-18 68.

RICHMOND (14-9)

Burton 1-7 2-2 4, Cayo 1-10 5-7 7, Grace 6-7 1-2 16, Gilyard 7-12 3-3 22, Wilson 0-2 0-0 0, Gustavson 4-9 0-1 9, Bailey 2-3 1-2 5, Koureissi 1-3 2-6 4. Totals 22-53 14-23 67.

Halftime_34-34. 3-Point Goals_Mississippi St. 6-17 (Molinar 2-4, Stewart 2-5, Davis 1-2, Fountain 1-3, D.Smith 0-1, Post 0-2), Richmond 9-23 (Gilyard 5-10, Grace 3-4, Gustavson 1-4, Bailey 0-1, Wilson 0-1, Burton 0-3). Fouled Out_Ado, Burton. Rebounds_Mississippi St. 36 (Ado 11), Richmond 21 (Cayo 5). Assists_Mississippi St. 13 (Stewart 5), Richmond 14 (Gilyard 6). Total Fouls_Mississippi St. 18, Richmond 17.

