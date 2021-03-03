Trending:
Get Email Alerts Listen Live
Sports News

Missouri 72, Florida 70

By The Associated Press
March 3, 2021 8:38 pm
< a min read
      

MISSOURI (15-7)

Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Tilmon 6-8 0-2 12, Pinson 5-11 0-0 14, Ma.Smith 4-10 1-2 11, D.Smith 7-15 2-2 17, Mi.Smith 4-7 4-5 14, Pickett 1-3 0-0 2, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 7-11 72.

FLORIDA (13-7)

Castleton 3-6 4-4 10, Duruji 1-3 0-0 2, Appleby 3-7 5-7 12, Locke 4-8 0-0 11, Mann 9-11 3-3 21, Lewis 3-5 1-2 8, Payne 1-1 2-2 4, Osifo 0-0 0-0 0, Ruzhentsev 0-0 0-0 0, Glover 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-43 15-18 70.

Halftime_Missouri 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 9-22 (Pinson 4-7, Mi.Smith 2-3, Ma.Smith 2-6, D.Smith 1-3, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-1, Buggs 0-1), Florida 5-14 (Locke 3-6, Lewis 1-1, Appleby 1-4, Castleton 0-1, Duruji 0-1, Mann 0-1). Fouled Out_Tilmon. Rebounds_Missouri 21 (Mi.Smith 6), Florida 28 (Duruji 11). Assists_Missouri 14 (D.Smith 9), Florida 11 (Appleby 5). Total Fouls_Missouri 16, Florida 11. A_2,306 (10,133).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|1 TechNet Indo-Pacific
3|2 SHARE Virtual Summit March 2021
3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Miguel Cardona ceremonially sworn in as Education Secretary