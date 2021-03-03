Missouri 72, Florida 70

MISSOURI (15-7)
Brown 1-4 0-0 2, Tilmon 6-8 0-2 12, Pinson 5-11 0-0 14, Ma.Smith 4-10 1-2 11, D.Smith 7-15 2-2 17, Mi.Smith 4-7 4-5 14, Pickett 1-3 0-0 2, Buggs 0-1 0-0 0, Braun 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 28-61 7-11 72.
FLORIDA (13-7)
Castleton 3-6 4-4 10, Duruji 1-3 0-0 2, Appleby 3-7 5-7 12, Locke 4-8 0-0 11, Mann 9-11 3-3 21, Lewis 3-5 1-2 8, Payne 1-1 2-2 4, Osifo 0-0 0-0 0, Ruzhentsev 0-0 0-0 0, Glover 0-1 0-0 0, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 25-43 15-18 70.
Halftime_Missouri 36-29. 3-Point Goals_Missouri 9-22 (Pinson 4-7, Mi.Smith 2-3, Ma.Smith 2-6, D.Smith 1-3, Braun 0-1, Brown 0-1, Buggs 0-1), Florida 5-14 (Locke 3-6, Lewis 1-1, Appleby 1-4, Castleton 0-1, Duruji 0-1, Mann 0-1). Fouled Out_Tilmon. Rebounds_Missouri 21 (Mi.Smith 6), Florida 28 (Duruji 11). Assists_Missouri 14 (D.Smith 9), Florida 11 (Appleby 5). Total Fouls_Missouri 16, Florida 11. A_2,306 (10,133).
