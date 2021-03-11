Trending:
Missouri 73, Georgia 70

By The Associated Press
March 11, 2021 9:13 pm
GEORGIA (0-1)

Camara 6-12 0-1 13, Horne 3-6 0-0 8, Fagan 3-5 0-0 7, Kier 2-9 3-4 9, Wheeler 6-13 2-2 14, Johnson 3-8 5-8 12, Garcia 1-2 0-0 2, Etter 0-3 0-0 0, C.Brown 2-2 0-0 5. Totals 26-60 10-15 70.

MISSOURI (1-0)

K.Brown 6-8 2-4 16, Tilmon 3-8 4-4 10, Pinson 4-12 6-7 17, D.Smith 6-14 2-2 16, Ma.Smith 2-4 0-2 4, Mi.Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Pickett 4-7 0-0 8, Buggs 1-3 0-0 2, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 14-19 73.

Halftime_Georgia 33-32. 3-Point Goals_Georgia 8-16 (Kier 2-2, Horne 2-5, C.Brown 1-1, Camara 1-2, Fagan 1-2, Johnson 1-3, Wheeler 0-1), Missouri 7-20 (Pinson 3-7, K.Brown 2-3, D.Smith 2-5, Buggs 0-1, Ma.Smith 0-1, Watson 0-1, Mi.Smith 0-2). Rebounds_Georgia 29 (Camara 10), Missouri 39 (D.Smith 8). Assists_Georgia 15 (Wheeler 13), Missouri 13 (K.Brown 4). Total Fouls_Georgia 18, Missouri 16.

