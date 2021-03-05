Missouri St. 66, Valparaiso 55

VALPARAISO (10-18)
Krikke 5-12 2-2 12, McMillan 0-4 2-2 2, Edwards 6-16 1-1 17, Gordon 1-3 1-4 4, Clay 3-12 3-4 10, Sackey 0-4 2-2 2, Morgan 1-8 1-2 3, Kpegeol 2-5 1-2 5, Ognacevic 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 18-65 13-19 55.
MISSOURI ST. (17-6)
Mosley 11-21 5-6 29, Prim 4-11 3-4 11, Black 3-7 0-0 7, Sharp 0-6 2-2 2, Hervey 3-9 0-1 8, Ridder 3-5 0-0 9, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Tata 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-59 10-13 66.
Halftime_Missouri St. 31-13. 3-Point Goals_Valparaiso 6-28 (Edwards 4-10, Gordon 1-3, Clay 1-7, Krikke 0-1, Kpegeol 0-2, Sackey 0-2, McMillan 0-3), Missouri St. 8-19 (Ridder 3-5, Hervey 2-3, Mosley 2-5, Black 1-5, Sharp 0-1). Rebounds_Valparaiso 38 (Edwards 8), Missouri St. 40 (Mosley 12). Assists_Valparaiso 11 (Clay, Morgan 3), Missouri St. 11 (Sharp 6). Total Fouls_Valparaiso 14, Missouri St. 14. A_873 (21,000).
