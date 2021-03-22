Missouri St. 70, UC Davis 51

UC DAVIS (13-3)

Hall 4-8 2-3 14, Konrad 5-14 0-0 13, Stobbart 2-11 0-0 5, Trpcic 1-8 0-0 3, Turner 6-16 0-0 16, Gibb 0-0 0-0 0, Svanholm 0-0 0-0 0, Carreon 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Shine 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 2-3 51

MISSOURI ST. (22-2)

Franklin 6-14 5-8 17, Hipp 2-8 0-0 4, Bhinhar 0-2 0-0 0, Calip 6-17 4-5 18, Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson 2-6 0-0 4, Gartner 3-5 0-0 6, Manning 1-5 1-4 4, Ruffridge 3-5 4-4 12, Rocca 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-67 14-21 70

UC Davis 11 14 9 17 — 51 Missouri St. 19 14 16 21 — 70

3-Point Goals_UC Davis 13-31 (Hall 4-6, Konrad 3-6, Stobbart 1-5, Trpcic 1-3, Turner 4-10, Shine 0-1), Missouri St. 6-15 (Hipp 0-1, Calip 2-3, Wilson 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Gartner 0-1, Manning 1-2, Ruffridge 2-4). Assists_UC Davis 14 (Trpcic 6), Missouri St. 10 (Bhinhar 2). Fouled Out_UC Davis Turner. Rebounds_UC Davis 32 (Hall 2-8), Missouri St. 53 (Franklin 4-18). Total Fouls_UC Davis 17, Missouri St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

