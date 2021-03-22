On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Missouri St. 70, UC Davis 51

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 11:05 pm
< a min read
      

UC DAVIS (13-3)

Hall 4-8 2-3 14, Konrad 5-14 0-0 13, Stobbart 2-11 0-0 5, Trpcic 1-8 0-0 3, Turner 6-16 0-0 16, Gibb 0-0 0-0 0, Svanholm 0-0 0-0 0, Carreon 0-0 0-0 0, Harris 0-0 0-0 0, Shine 0-1 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 18-58 2-3 51

MISSOURI ST. (22-2)

Franklin 6-14 5-8 17, Hipp 2-8 0-0 4, Bhinhar 0-2 0-0 0, Calip 6-17 4-5 18, Wilson 2-5 0-0 5, Jackson 2-6 0-0 4, Gartner 3-5 0-0 6, Manning 1-5 1-4 4, Ruffridge 3-5 4-4 12, Rocca 0-0 0-0 0, Team 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-67 14-21 70

UC Davis 11 14 9 17 51
Missouri St. 19 14 16 21 70

3-Point Goals_UC Davis 13-31 (Hall 4-6, Konrad 3-6, Stobbart 1-5, Trpcic 1-3, Turner 4-10, Shine 0-1), Missouri St. 6-15 (Hipp 0-1, Calip 2-3, Wilson 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Gartner 0-1, Manning 1-2, Ruffridge 2-4). Assists_UC Davis 14 (Trpcic 6), Missouri St. 10 (Bhinhar 2). Fouled Out_UC Davis Turner. Rebounds_UC Davis 32 (Hall 2-8), Missouri St. 53 (Franklin 4-18). Total Fouls_UC Davis 17, Missouri St. 11. Technical Fouls_None. A_0.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 Webinar Series: Change Simple...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Sailors with the Defense Logistics Agency prepare boxes of vaccines for the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower