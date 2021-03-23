Happening Now: DoD Cloud Exchange - Register Here :
Listen Live
Sports News

MLB Opening Capacities

By The Associated Press
March 23, 2021 7:27 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball’s ballpark capacities at the start of the 2021 season, as announced by teams as percentage or total of capacity, as compiled by the commissioner’s office:

Club Ballpark Pct. Starting Capacity Total Capacity
Arizona Chase Field 25% 48,405
Atlanta Truist Park 33% 41,184
Baltimore Camden Yards 25% 11,000 45,474
Boston Fenway Park 12% 37,305
Chicago Cubs Wrigley Field 20% 41,298
Chicago White Sox Guaranteed Rate Field 20% 40,126
Cincinnati Great American Ball Park 30% 42,319
Cleveland Progressive Field 30% 34,788
Colorado Coors Field 42.6% 21,363 50,480
Detroit Comerica Park 20% 8,200 41,083
Houston Minute Maid Park 50% 41,168
Kansas City Kaufmann Stadium 30% 10,000 37,903
Los Angeles Angels Angel Stadium 20% 45,517
Los Angeles Dodgers Dodger Stadium 20% 56,000
Miami Marlins Park 25% 37,446
Milwaukee American Family Field 25% 41,700
Minnesota Target Field 25.9% 10,000 38,544
New York Mets Citi Field 20% 41,922
New York Yankees Yankee Stadium 20% 46,537
Oakland RingCentral Coliseum 20% 46,847
Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park 20% 8,800 43,651
Pittsburgh PNC Park 20% 38,747
St. Louis Busch Stadium 32% 44,383
San Diego Petco Park 20% 40,204
San Francisco Oracle Park 20% 41,915
Seattle T-Mobile Park 18.9% 9,000 47,500
Tampa Bay Tropicana Field 36% 9,000 25,025
Texas Globe Life Field 100% 40,300
x-Toronto TD Ballpark 15% 1,275 8,500
Washington Nationals Park 12.1% 5,000 41,380

x-playing at spring training ballpark in Dunedin, Florida

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|16 The Data Cloud Tour: Mobilize a World...
3|22 37th Annual NABE Economic Policy...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

JPEO-CBRND shows off its sensory integration on robotic platforms