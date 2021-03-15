Trending:
Monday’s College Hockey Scores

By The Associated Press
March 15, 2021 11:13 pm
All Times EST
Monday, March 15
MIDWEST

St. Cloud St. 3, Minn. Duluth 2

Wisconsin 4, Penn St. 3, OT

Minnesota 3, Michigan 2, OT

