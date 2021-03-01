Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Katie Krause director of public relations.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Hunter Dozier on a four-year contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Jeff Deline executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

Minor League Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with 1B/OF/LHP Clint Freeman.

FOOTBALL National Football League

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Jerry Gray to defensive backs/passing game coordinator, Adam Stenavich to offensive line/run game coordinator, Rayna Stewart to assistant special teams coach and Connor Lewis to special teams assistant/game management specialist. Hired John Dunn as senior analyst, Justin Hood as defensive quality control coach, Ryan Mahaffey as offensive quality control coach and Tim Zetts as offensive quality control coach.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Tendered RB Boston Scott, WR Greg Ward and LB Alex Singleton to exclusive rights free agents.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Brandon Daviudson to the taxi squad.

EDMONTON OILERS — Claimed G Alex Stalock off waivers.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Added Youba Diarra on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Brad McClure from SPC.

Southern Professional Hockey League

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Released G Zach Quinn as EBG.

