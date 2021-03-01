On Air: GW Presents American Jazz
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 1, 2021 5:00 pm
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Named Katie Krause director of public relations.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with 3B Hunter Dozier on a four-year contract.

National League

NEW YORK METS — Named Jeff Deline executive vice president and chief revenue officer.

Minor League
Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with 1B/OF/LHP Clint Freeman.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with OF Miles Gordon.

OTTAWA TITANS — Agreed to terms with 2B Trevor Achenbach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Named Jonathan Decoster offensive quality control coach.

CHICAGO BEARS — Named Tom Herman offensive analyst and Anthony Hibbert assistant strength coach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Promoted Jerry Gray to defensive backs/passing game coordinator, Adam Stenavich to offensive line/run game coordinator, Rayna Stewart to assistant special teams coach and Connor Lewis to special teams assistant/game management specialist. Hired John Dunn as senior analyst, Justin Hood as defensive quality control coach, Ryan Mahaffey as offensive quality control coach and Tim Zetts as offensive quality control coach.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived LB Ukeme Eligwe and DE Jeremiah Valoaga and released DB D.J. Killings.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Tendered RB Boston Scott, WR Greg Ward and LB Alex Singleton to exclusive rights free agents.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Retired C Maurice Pouncey.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Breon Borders.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned D Brandon Daviudson to the taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Signed F Mavrik Bourque to 3-year, entry level contract.

EDMONTON OILERS — Claimed G Alex Stalock off waivers.

FLORIDA PANTHERS — Agreed to terms with F Logan Hutsko on a 2-year entry level contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Added Youba Diarra on loan from Red Bull Salzburg.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed G Colten Ellis to a 3-year entry level contract.

East Coast Hockey League

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Released F Brad McClure from SPC.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Suspended D Brandon Fehd for one game.

WHEELING NAILERS — Suspended D Evan Wardley for one game.

Southern Professional Hockey League

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Released G Zach Quinn as EBG.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

INTER MIAMI CF — Named Jason Kreiss assistant coach, Nicholas Lewis sports scientist, Mark Mason assistant coach, director of goalkeeping and set piece squad, Miguel Motolongo head of MLS performance, Anthony Pulis assistant coach, Sebastien Saja assistant goalkeeper coach, Alec Scott performance analyst and Brett Uttley assistant anaylst.

