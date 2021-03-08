Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 2:59 pm
2 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Jose Castillo on 60-day injured list.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele, Cesar Martin, Donnie Murphy, Luis Hurtado, Brent Lavallee and Dane Fujinaka as minor league field managers.

National League

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to a two-year contract with a player opt-out clause after the first year.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Released G/Fs Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert. Signed F Blake Griffin.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Released C Damian Jones.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Released F Donta Hall.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dom Maggio.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Christian Jones and C Russell Bodine. Re-signed CB Mike Ford.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Stephen Weatherly.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Kyle O’Brien senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson assistant strength and conditioning coach.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Taylor Raddysh and G Spencer Martin from the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) taxi squad.

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Reassigned F Ty Lewis to Colorado (AHL) and loaned F Riley Woods to Colorado (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired MF Alexandru Matan from FC Viitorul Constanta of Romanian’s first division.

DC UNITED — Signed F Kimarni Smith to a one-year contract with an option for the next 3 seasons. Acquired CB Brendan Hines-Ike on a one-year loan from K.V. Kortrijk of the Belgian first division.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Lewis Morgan to a new contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Gedion Zelalem to a new contract. Loaned MF Juan Pablo Torres to Austin Bold FC.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach David Midlick.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach Brittney Ezell.

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Named Alex Mellin assistant athletic trainer.

INDIANA UNIVERSITY — Agreed to a contract amendment with head coach Tom Allen.

