Monday’s Transactions

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Jose Castillo on 60-day injured list.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele, Cesar Martin, Donnie Murphy, Luis Hurtado, Brent Lavallee and Dane Fujinaka as minor league field managers.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to a two-year contract with a player opt-out clause after the first year.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
BROOKLYN NETS — Released G/Fs Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert. Signed F Blake Griffin.
LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Released C Damian Jones.
TORONTO RAPTORS — Released F Donta Hall.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dom Maggio.
DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Christian Jones and C Russell Bodine. Re-signed CB Mike Ford.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Stephen Weatherly.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Kyle O’Brien senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson assistant strength and conditioning coach.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Taylor Raddysh and G Spencer Martin from the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) taxi squad.
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Reassigned F Ty Lewis to Colorado (AHL) and loaned F Riley Woods to Colorado (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired MF Alexandru Matan from FC Viitorul Constanta of Romanian’s first division.
DC UNITED — Signed F Kimarni Smith to a one-year contract with an option for the next 3 seasons. Acquired CB Brendan Hines-Ike on a one-year loan from K.V. Kortrijk of the Belgian first division.
INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Lewis Morgan to a new contract.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Gedion Zelalem to a new contract. Loaned MF Juan Pablo Torres to Austin Bold FC.
AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach David Midlick.
EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach Brittney Ezell.
FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Named Alex Mellin assistant athletic trainer.
INDIANA UNIVERSITY — Agreed to a contract amendment with head coach Tom Allen.
