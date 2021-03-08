Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 8, 2021 10:30 pm
4 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

HOUSTON ASTROS — Agreed to terms with RHP Jake Odorizzi on a two-year contract. Placed RHP Pedro Baez on the injured list.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed LHP Jose Castillo on 60-day injured list.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Named Casey Candaele, Cesar Martin, Donnie Murphy, Luis Hurtado, Brent Lavallee and Dane Fujinaka as minor league field managers.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Signed RHPs Yency Almonte, Ryan Castellani, Tommy Doyle and Tyler Kinley, LHPs Yoan Aybar, Ben Bowden, Phillip Diehl and Lucas Gilbreath, C Dom Nunez, IFs Josh, Fuente, Elehuris Montero, Brendan Rogers and Colton Welker, OFs Bret Boswell, Yonathan Daza, Garrett Hampson and Sam Hilliard to one-year contracts.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Agreed to terms with OF Jackie Bradley Jr. to a two-year contract with a player opt-out clause after the first year. Placed utilityman Tim Lopes on 60-day injured list.

Minor League Baseball
Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Traded RHP Tyler Beardsley to Sioux City Explorers for INF Josh Allen.

JOLIET SLAMMERS — Named Will Anderson pitching coach, Ben Hewett bench coach and Madison Femia first base coach.

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Signed OF Todd Isaacs.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS MINERS — Signed C Arturo Nieto to a contract extension. Named Tom Carcione hitting coach.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Sold the contract of C Isaias Quiroz to the Texas Rangers.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Released G/Fs Andre Roberson and Iman Shumpert. Signed F Blake Griffin.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Released C Damian Jones.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Released F Donta Hall.

WNBA

WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Signed F Theresa Plaisance.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Dom Maggio.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Agreed to terms with QB Dak Prescott on a new contract.

DETROIT LIONS — Released LB Christian Jones and C Russell Bodine. Re-signed CB Mike Ford.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed C Justin Britt.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Re-signed S Dallin Leavitt to a one-year contract. Released DB Larmarcus Joyner.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Tendered contracts to LB Calvin Munson, CB Nik Needham and CB Jamal Perry.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Signed DE Stephen Weatherly.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Named Kyle O’Brien senior personnel executive and Drew Wilson assistant strength and conditioning coach. Released WR Cody Core.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed C J. C. Hassenauer.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released DE Carlos Dunlap.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed DE Pat O’Connor.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated G Veini Vehvilainen for assignment to taxi squad. Reassigned G Veini Vehvilainen to minors Cleveland (AHL).

DALLAS STARS — Designated C Joel L’Esperance and RW Joel Kiviranta for assignment taxi squad. Waived C Justin Dowling.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned D Matt Bartkowski to minors Iowa (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled D Alexandre Carrier from minors from taxi squad. Designated D Ben Harpur, C Rem Pitlick and RW Mathieu Olivier for assignment taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled LW Matthew Peca from minors from taxi squad.

PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Waived RW Colton Sceviour.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled F Taylor Raddysh and G Spencer Martin from the Syracuse Crunch (AHL) taxi squad.

East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded G Taran Kozun to Wheeling Nailers. Recalled RW Steenn Pasichnuk from loan by San Jose (AHL).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated D Stefan LeBlanc from reserve. Traded D Evan Neugold to Kansas City.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Recalled F Spencer Smallman to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Released G Shawn Bock.

INDY FUEL — Recalled G Tom Aubrun on loan from Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Loaned D Cliff Watson to Rockford IceHogs (AHL). Released G Sean Bonar.

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Christopher Brown from injured reserve. Placed F Jared VanWormer on reserve.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Placed D Kyle Rhodes on reserve. Placed D Connor Moore on injured reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Reassigned F Ty Lewis to Colorado (AHL) and loaned F Riley Woods to Colorado (AHL).

WHEELING NAILERS — Signed F Garet Hunt. Placed F Garet Hunt on reserve.

Southern Professional Hockey League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Loaned D Ryan Cook to ECHL.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW SC — Acquired MF Alexandru Matan from FC Viitorul Constanta of Romanian’s first division.

DC UNITED — Signed F Kimarni Smith to a one-year contract with an option for the next 3 seasons. Acquired CB Brendan Hines-Ike on a one-year loan from K.V. Kortrijk of the Belgian first division.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed W Lewis Morgan to a new contract.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed MF Gedion Zelalem to a new contract. Loaned MF Juan Pablo Torres to Austin Bold FC.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach David Midlick.

EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY — Released head women’s basketball coach Brittney Ezell.

FORDHAM UNIVERSITY — Named Alex Mellin assistant athletic trainer.

INDIANA UNIVERSITY — Agreed to a contract amendment with head coach Tom Allen.

