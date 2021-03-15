Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Optioned INFs Lucius Fox and Kelvin Gutierrez and OF Nick Heath to Omaha (Triple-A Midwest).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned C Ben Rortvedt, INFs, Travis Blankenhorn and Nick Gordon and OF Gilberto Celestino to alternate training site.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned RHPs Grant Holmes, James Kaprielian and Miguel Romera, OFs Luis Barrera, Skye Bolt and Greg Deichmann to Las Vegas (Triple-A West) and RHP Wandisson Charles to Midland (Double-A South). Reassigned RHPs Cristian Alvarado, Paul Blackburn, Parker Dunshee, Montana DuRapau, Brian Howard, Brian Schlitter and Trey Supak and Kyle McCann to minor league camp. Returned RHP Dany Jimenez to Toronto. Reinstated RHP Frankie Montas from injured reserve.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Optioned RHP Keegan Thompson to Iowa (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned INF Trent Giambrone to minor league camp.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Optioned C Keibert Ruiz, OFs Zack Reks and Luke Raley, LHP Alex Vesia, RHPs Gerardo Carrillo, Edwin Uceta and Andre Jackson. Reassigned C Hunter Feduccia, INFs Jacob Amaya, Michael Busch, Omar Estevez, Kody Hoese, Devin Mann, Leonel Valera and Michael Vargas, OFs Ryan Noda, Jame Outman and Andy Pages, RHPs Josiah Gray, Michael Grove, Landon Knack, Nolan Long, Jose Martinez, Bobby Miller and Ryan Pepiot, Gus Varland, Kendall Williams and LHP Robinson Ortiz to minor league camp.

MIAMI MARLINS — Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville (Triple-A Southeast). Reassigned C Will Banfield, RHPs Alexander Guillen and Luis Madero, and INFs Luis Marte and Nasim Nunez.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Optioned RHP’s Kevin Castro, Camilo Doval and Gregory Santos, LHP Conner Menez, Cs Joey Bart and Chadwick Tromp, OFs Alexander Canario and Jaylin Davis. Reassigned RHPs Daniel Alvarez, Tristan Beck, Tyler Cyr, Matt Frisbee, Sean Hjelle, Jay Jackson, Jai-Wei Teng and Sam Wolff, LHP Luis Gonzalez, Cs Patrick Bailey and Ricardo Genoves, INFs Arismendy Alcantara, Marco Luciano, Will Wilson and Logan Wyatt, OFs Luis Basabe and Hunter Bishop.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Tendered one-year contract offers to restricted free agent LBs Dennis Gardeck and Zeke Turner and to exclusive rights LB Kylie Fitts. Re-signed LB Markus Golden to a two-year contract.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived WR Amara Darboh.

DETROIT LIONS — Released OL Joe Dahl.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed P Michael Palardy.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Re-signed DL Carl Davis.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed vice president/general manager Kevin Colbert to a one-year contract extension.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Designated LW Dryden Hunt for assignment taxi squad.

BUFFALO SABRES — Recalled F Rasmus Asplund from taxi squad. Reassigned D Brandon Davidson to taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Designated D Taylor Fedun and G Landon Bow for assignment taxi squad. Reassigned D Jared Rosburg and G Colton Point to minors Tesas (AHL).

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Recalled Ds Ben Harpur and Alexandre Carrier from minors from taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Designated G Adam Huska from assignment taxi squad. Recalled G Keith Kinkaid, RW Kaapo Kakko and Ds K’Andre Miller and Libor Hajek from minors from taxi squad. Recalled D Tarmo Reunanen from minors from taxi squad. Designated D Tarmo Reunaned for assignment taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustansson from minors from taxi squad. Designated G Kevin Mandolese for assignment taxi squad.

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled G Spencer Martin from minors from taxi squad.

American Hockey League

AHL — Suspended Hartford D Mason Geertsen for two games as a consequence of high sticking.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Released D Chaz Reddekopp, Fs Kyle Topping, Krystof Hrabik and Joseph Garreffa to San Jose (AHL). Released G Jay Stevens.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Released F Stelio Mattheos to Chicago (AHL) by Carolina. Loaned G Stefanos Lekkas ro Rochester.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Placed D Chris Carlisle on injured reserve.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed D Jordan Schneider to specialty player contract. Acquired G Ryan Novalis. Placed Ds Jordan Schneider and Jerry D’Amigo on reserve. Released G Ryan Novalis.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Releassed G Kevin Carr to Colorado (AHL).

Southern Professional Hockey League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Waived D Kyle Becker and RW Jason Kalinowski.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

NASHVILLE SC —Extended F Daniel Rios contract through 2022 season with an option for 2023.

COLLEGE

GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY — Released Jennifer Rizzotti as head coach women’s basketball.

MANHATTANVILLE COLLEGE — Named Frank Graziano head women’s rubgy coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.