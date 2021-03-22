Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reassigned RHP Jackson Kowar, LHP Daniel Lynch, INF Bobby Witt Jr. and OF Kyle Isbel to minor league camp.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Phillip Diehl and RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Reassigned LHPs Brian Gonzalez and Ryan Rolison, OF Jameson Hannah and RHP Chad Smith to minor league camp.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Released G Quinn Cook as a free agent.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OLs Max Garcia and Brian Winters on one-year contracts pending the passing of a physical.
LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed C Andre James to a multi-year contract extension.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Retired S Patrick Chung.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract.
TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed TE Rob Gronkowski.
|HOCKEY
|Minor League
|East Coast Hockey League
INDY FUEL — Reassigned G Tom Aubrun from loan by Rockford (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded a 2021 international roster slot to Atlanta United FC in exchange for $225,000 in 2022 general allocation money.
FC CINCINNATI — Reassigned MF Allan Cruz and D Ronald Matarrita to Costa Rica national team.
NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Jon Bell and MF Lucas Maciel Felix to one-year contracts with additional club options.
NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Chris Gloster on a two-year contract with an option to extend for two additional seasons.
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Wilfredo Rivera to a three-year contract with club options in 2024 and 2025.
THE CITADEL — Agreed to terms with Duggar Baucom to a new one-year contract as head men’s basketball coach.
PENN STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Adam Fisher as men’s associate head basketball coach.
UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA — Agreed to an extension with head football coach Mack Brown.
