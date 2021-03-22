Trending:
Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 22, 2021 7:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reassigned RHP Jackson Kowar, LHP Daniel Lynch, INF Bobby Witt Jr. and OF Kyle Isbel to minor league camp.

National League

COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Phillip Diehl and RHP Antonio Santos to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Reassigned LHPs Brian Gonzalez and Ryan Rolison, OF Jameson Hannah and RHP Chad Smith to minor league camp.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned OF Jared Olivia and RHP Edgar Santana. Reassigned INF Kevin Kramer and RHP Shea Spitzbarth.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Released G Quinn Cook as a free agent.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with OLs Max Garcia and Brian Winters on one-year contracts pending the passing of a physical. Re-signed P Andy Lee to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Re-signed P Kevin Huber to a one-year contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed CB Troy Hill.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed C Andre James to a multi-year contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Retired S Patrick Chung. Resigned C David Andrews.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Tyler Simmons to a one-year contract.

SAN DIEGO CHARGERS — Re-signed TE Stephen Anderson.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Re-signed TE Rob Gronkowski.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Agreed to terms with CB Kevin Johnson, LB Ola Adeniyi and T Ty Sambrailo.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Named Dave Baldwin chief ticketing officer.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Recalled RW Hudson Fasching from minor league taxi squad. Designated C Michael Chaput and G Ivan Prosvetov for assignment taxi squad. Reassigned G David Tendeck to minors Tuscon (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Recalled LW Mikhail Grigorenko from minor league taxi squad.

DALLAS STARS — Designated LW Tanner Kero and C Justin Dowling for assignment taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated D Alexandre Carrier and C Rem Pitlick for assignmnet taxi squad.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled G Filip Gustavsson from minor league taxi squad.

VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Claimed C Travis Boyd off waivers.

Minor League
East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Suspended D Arvin Atwall for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in Florida Greenville game.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Acquired F Greg Meireles from Syracuse. Placed G Jake Kupsky on reserve.

INDY FUEL — Reassigned G Tom Aubrun from loan by Rockford (AHL). Recalled G Billy Christopoulos from loan to Hershey.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated D Darren Brady from reserve. Placed D Eric Israel, F Jack Suter and G Gordon Defiel on reserve.

TULSA OILERS — Placed G Roman Durny on IR. Released G Brad Benton.

WICHITA THUNDER — Released F Tyler Drevitch.

Southern Professional Hockey League

HUNTSVILLE HAVOC — Waived C Josh Bowes.

KNOXVILLE ICE BEARS — Reassigned G Austyn Roudebush to ECHL.

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded a 2021 international roster slot to Atlanta United FC in exchange for $225,000 in 2022 general allocation money.

FC CINCINNATI — Reassigned MF Allan Cruz and D Ronald Matarrita to Costa Rica national team.

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Signed D Jon Bell and MF Lucas Maciel Felix to one-year contracts with additional club options.

NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed D Chris Gloster on a two-year contract with an option to extend for two additional seasons.

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed F Wilfredo Rivera to a three-year contract with club options in 2024 and 2025.

COLLEGE

THE CITADEL — Agreed to terms with Duggar Baucom to a new one-year contract as head men’s basketball coach.

PENN STATE UNIVERSITY — Named Adam Fisher as men’s associate head basketball coach.

UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA — Agreed to an extension with head football coach Mack Brown.

