Sports News

Monday’s Transactions

By The Associated Press
March 29, 2021 2:59 pm
1 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Cam Bedrosian and OF Tyler Naquin from Louisville. Placed RHP Brandon Bailey on IR.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned OF Brian Goodwin, INF/OF Wilmer Difo and RHP Steven Wright.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned INF Jake Noll and RHP Dakota Bacus to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Shawn Williams to a one-year contract.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Ricardo Allen to a oneyear contract.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Julien Davenport and re-signed C Joey Hunt.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with CB Mackensie alexander and S Xavier Woods, pending passing the physical exam.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY
National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Mathias Brome and D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids. Reassinged LW Givani Smith to their taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Hunter Skinner on a three-year entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey
East Coat Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Reassigned D Dmitry Osipov and Fs Chad Yetman and Brad Morrison to Rockford (AHL). Loaned D Cliff Watson to Rockford (AHL).

SOCCER
Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Kyle Smith to a two-year contract, with a club option in 2023.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Paul Crichton goalkeeper coach.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Alicia Longworth and Brady Hart senior associate athletic directors.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Matt Figger men’s basketball head coach.

