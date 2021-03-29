Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Cam Bedrosian and OF Tyler Naquin from Louisville. Placed RHP Brandon Bailey on IR.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned OF Brian Goodwin, INF/OF Wilmer Difo and RHP Steven Wright.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned INF Jake Noll and RHP Dakota Bacus to alternate training site.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Shawn Williams to a one-year contract.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Ricardo Allen to a oneyear contract.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Julien Davenport and re-signed C Joey Hunt.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with CB Mackensie alexander and S Xavier Woods, pending passing the physical exam.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a one-year contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Mathias Brome and D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids. Reassinged LW Givani Smith to their taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Hunter Skinner on a three-year entry-level contract.
|Minor League Hockey
|East Coat Hockey League
INDY FUEL — Reassigned D Dmitry Osipov and Fs Chad Yetman and Brad Morrison to Rockford (AHL). Loaned D Cliff Watson to Rockford (AHL).
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Kyle Smith to a two-year contract, with a club option in 2023.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Paul Crichton goalkeeper coach.
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Alicia Longworth and Brady Hart senior associate athletic directors.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Matt Figger men’s basketball head coach.
