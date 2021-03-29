Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Brent Rooker to alternate training site. Reassigned LHP Brandon Waddell and RHP Derek Law to minor league camp. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on IR.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos and INF Derek Dietrich on minor league contracts. Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin from minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Cam Bedrosian and OF Tyler Naquin from Louisville. Placed RHP Brandon Bailey on IR.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned OF Brian Goodwin, INF/OF Wilmer Difo and RHP Steven Wright.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned INF Jake Noll, RHPs Dakota Bacus and Chase De Jong and LHP Chasen Shreve to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Shawn Williams and S Chris Banjo to one-year contracts.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Ricardo Allen to a oneyear contract.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed CB Brian Allen.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Julien Davenport and re-signed C Joey Hunt.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with CB Mackensie alexander and S Xavier Woods, pending passing the physical exam.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a one-year contract.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Nathan Gerry to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Mathias Brome and D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids. Reassigned LW Givani Smith to their taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Hunter Skinner on a three-year entry-level contract.

Minor League Hockey East Coat Hockey League

INDY FUEL — Reassigned D Dmitry Osipov and Fs Chad Yetman and Brad Morrison to Rockford (AHL). Loaned D Cliff Watson to Rockford (AHL).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled G Michael Lackey from loan to Hartford (AHL).

SOCCER Major League Soccer

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Kyle Smith to a two-year contract, with a club option in 2023.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Paul Crichton goalkeeper coach.

COLLEGE

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Alicia Longworth and Brady Hart senior associate athletic directors.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Matt Figger men’s basketball head coach.

