Monday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Brent Rooker to alternate training site. Reassigned LHP Brandon Waddell and RHP Derek Law to minor league camp. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on IR.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos and INF Derek Dietrich on minor league contracts. Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin from minor league contract.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released LHP Francisco Liriano from a minor league contract.

National League

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Cam Bedrosian and OF Tyler Naquin from Louisville. Placed RHP Brandon Bailey on IR.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned OF Brian Goodwin, INF/OF Wilmer Difo and RHP Steven Wright.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned INF Jake Noll, RHPs Dakota Bacus and Chase De Jong and LHP Chasen Shreve to alternate training site.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Shawn Williams and S Chris Banjo to one-year contracts.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Josh Andrews.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Ricardo Allen to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Jordan Evans.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed CB Brian Allen.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Chris Conley and LB Jordan Jenkins. Re-signed LS Jon Weeks.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Julien Davenport. Re-signed C Joey Hunt.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with CB Mackensie Alexander and S Xavier Woods, pending passing the physical exam.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Danny Shelton.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed WR Greg Ward to exclusive rights tender for 2021 season.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a one-year contract. Signed OL Rashaad Coward.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Nathan Gerry to a one-year contract. Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a contract.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Designated Ds Wyatt Kalynuk, Lucas Carlsson and Ian Mitchell and RWs Reese Johnson and Mackenzie Entwhistle for assignment to taxi squad. Reassigned D Alec Regula, LW Brandon Pirri and C Mikael Hakkarainen to minor league Rockford (AHL).

COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Desginated RW Ryan MacInnis and G Cameron Johnson for assignment to taxi squad. Waived D Scott Harrington.

DALLAS STARS — Designated LW Tanner Kero and RW Nick Caamano for assignment to taxi squad.

DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Mathias Brome and D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned LW Givani Smith to taxi squad.

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Mathieu Olivier and G Kasimir kaskisuo for assignment to taxi squad.

NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Hunter Skinner on a three-year entry-level contract.

OTTAWA SENATORS — Waived D Arten Anisimov. Designated C Clark Bishop for assignment to taxi squad.

Minor League Hockey East Coat Hockey League

ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed Fs Chad Butcher and Steve Owre to contracts. Placed F Conner Bleackley on reserve. Placed G Jake Paterson on IR.

INDY FUEL — Reassigned D Dmitry Osipov and Fs Chad Yetman and Brad Morrison to Rockford (AHL). Loaned D Cliff Watson to Rockford (AHL).

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released G Tony Giordani.

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled G Michael Lackey from loan to Hartford (AHL) and placed on reserve.

RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Gordon Defiel from specialty player contract.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Jordan Klimek from reserve. Placed D Zachary Malatesta on reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Reassigned Fs Ty Lewis and Travis Barron to Colorado (AHL).

WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Stefan Fournier on reserve. Released G Dakota McDonald.

Southern Professional Hockey League

PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed RW Marcel Godbout to specialty player contract. Waived RW Connor Sanvido.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned G Abraham Rodriguez, Ds Sebastian Anderson and Michael Edwards, M Philip Mayaka and F Matt Hundley to Colorado Springs (AHL).

ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Kyle Smith to a two-year contract with a club option in 2023.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Paul Crichton goalkeeper coach.

COLLEGE

PERU STATE — Named Ian Holleran women’s head basketball coach.

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Alicia Longworth and Brady Hart senior associate athletic directors.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Matt Figger men’s basketball head coach.

