Monday’s Transactions

|BASEBALL
|Major League Baseball
|American League
MINNESOTA TWINS — Optioned OF Brent Rooker to alternate training site. Reassigned LHP Brandon Waddell and RHP Derek Law to minor league camp. Placed RHP Edwar Colina on IR.
NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with C Robinson Chirinos and INF Derek Dietrich on minor league contracts. Released RHP Jhoulys Chacin from minor league contract.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Released LHP Francisco Liriano from minor league contract.
CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Cam Bedrosian and OF Tyler Naquin from Louisville. Placed RHP Brandon Bailey on IR.
PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A Midwest). Reassigned OF Brian Goodwin, INF/OF Wilmer Difo and RHP Steven Wright.
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reassigned INF Jake Noll, RHPs Dakota Bacus and Chase De Jong and LHP Chasen Shreve to alternate training site.
|BASKETBALL
|National Basketball Association
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed C Gorgui Dieng.
|FOOTBALL
|National Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Agreed to terms with S Shawn Williams and S Chris Banjo to one-year contracts.
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Josh Andrews.
CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Ricardo Allen to a one-year contract. Re-signed LB Jordan Evans.
CLEVELAND BROWNS — Re-signed CB Brian Allen.
HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Chris Conley and LB Jordan Jenkins. Re-signed LS Jon Weeks.
INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed T Julien Davenport. Re-signed C Joey Hunt.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Agreed to terms with CB Mackensie Alexander and S Xavier Woods, pending passing the physical exam.
NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DE Tanoh Kpassagnon.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed DT Danny Shelton.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Re-signed WR Greg Ward to exclusive rights tender for 2021 season.
PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Re-signed P Jordan Berry to a one-year contract. Signed OL Rashaad Coward.
SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Nathan Gerry to a one-year contract. Signed WR Mohamed Sanu to a contract.
|HOCKEY
|National Hockey League
CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Designated Ds Wyatt Kalynuk, Lucas Carlsson and Ian Mitchell and RWs Reese Johnson and Mackenzie Entwhistle for assignment to taxi squad. Reassigned D Alec Regula, LW Brandon Pirri and C Mikael Hakkarainen to minor league Rockford (AHL).
COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS — Designated RW Ryan MacInnis and G Cameron Johnson for assignment to taxi squad. Waived D Scott Harrington.
DALLAS STARS — Designated LW Tanner Kero and RW Nick Caamano for assignment to taxi squad.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Reassigned LW Mathias Brome and D Dennis Cholowski to Grand Rapids (AHL). Reassigned LW Givani Smith to taxi squad.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Designated RW Mathieu Olivier and G Kasimir kaskisuo for assignment to taxi squad.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Agreed to terms with D Hunter Skinner on a three-year entry-level contract.
OTTAWA SENATORS — Waived D Arten Anisimov. Designated C Clark Bishop for assignment to taxi squad.
|Minor League Hockey
|East Coat Hockey League
ALLEN AMERICANS — Signed Fs Chad Butcher and Steve Owre to contracts. Placed F Conner Bleackley on reserve. Placed G Jake Paterson on IR.
INDY FUEL — Reassigned D Dmitry Osipov and Fs Chad Yetman and Brad Morrison to Rockford (AHL). Loaned D Cliff Watson to Rockford (AHL).
JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released G Tony Giordani.
ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Recalled G Michael Lackey from loan to Hartford (AHL) and placed on reserve.
RAPID CITY RUSH — Released G Gordon Defiel from specialty player contract.
SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated D Jordan Klimek from reserve. Placed D Zachary Malatesta on reserve.
UTAH GRIZZLIES — Reassigned Fs Ty Lewis and Travis Barron to Colorado (AHL).
WICHITA THUNDER — Placed F Stefan Fournier on reserve. Released G Dakota McDonald.
|Southern Professional Hockey League
PENSACOLA ICE FLYERS — Signed RW Marcel Godbout to specialty player contract. Waived RW Connor Sanvido.
|SOCCER
|Major League Soccer
COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned G Abraham Rodriguez, Ds Sebastian Anderson and Michael Edwards, M Philip Mayaka and F Matt Hundley to Colorado Springs (AHL).
ORLANDO CITY SC — Signed D Kyle Smith to a two-year contract with a club option in 2023.
|National Women’s Soccer League
WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Named Paul Crichton goalkeeper coach.
PERU STATE — Named Ian Holleran women’s head basketball coach.
UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE — Named Alicia Longworth and Brady Hart senior associate athletic directors.
UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY — Named Matt Figger men’s basketball head coach.
