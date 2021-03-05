On Air: This Just In
Monmouth (NJ) 65, Rider 62

By The Associated Press
March 5, 2021 6:29 pm
MONMOUTH (NJ) (12-7)

Martin 4-13 2-2 12, Hammond 6-16 4-4 17, McClary 5-6 5-5 15, Papas 0-4 3-3 3, Ruth 2-6 4-5 8, Toatley 3-6 1-2 8, Chaput 1-1 0-0 2, Rutty 0-1 0-0 0, Foster 0-0 0-0 0, Vuga 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-53 19-21 65.

RIDER (5-16)

Bladen 2-2 0-1 4, Ings 0-4 1-4 1, McQuarter 3-7 1-2 7, Murray 8-16 5-5 23, Powell 3-11 1-2 8, Ogemuno-Johnson 3-4 0-2 6, Henderson 2-7 0-2 6, Pope 2-8 0-0 5, McGlone 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-61 8-18 62.

Halftime_Rider 28-24. 3-Point Goals_Monmouth (NJ) 4-18 (Martin 2-4, Hammond 1-4, Toatley 1-4, Ruth 0-2, Papas 0-4), Rider 6-22 (Murray 2-3, Henderson 2-7, Powell 1-4, Pope 1-5, McGlone 0-1, Ings 0-2). Fouled Out_Murray. Rebounds_Monmouth (NJ) 35 (McClary 9), Rider 32 (Murray 11). Assists_Monmouth (NJ) 8 (Martin 3), Rider 10 (Powell 4). Total Fouls_Monmouth (NJ) 18, Rider 17.

