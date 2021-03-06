Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Monsanto leads E. Tennessee St. past Chattanooga in SoCon

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 5:38 pm
< a min read
      

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Damari Monsanto recorded 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead East Tennessee State to a 63-53 win over Chattanooga in the quarterfinals of the Southern Conference tournament on Saturday.

David Sloan had 17 points and six rebounds for East Tennessee State (13-11). Ledarrius Brewer added 11 points and Ty Brewer had 10 points.

Jamaal Walker had 16 points for the Mocs (18-8). Stefan Kenic added 11 points. A.J. Caldwell had eight rebounds.

___

        Insight by Apptio: Learn how the SEC will utilize a new IT cost manager to review and analyze the agency’s spending on cloud services on a day-by-day basis in this free webinar.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday