Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Montana 69, Idaho 64

By The Associated Press
March 10, 2021 7:20 pm
< a min read
      

IDAHO (1-21)

Blakney 7-12 3-4 17, Christmas 2-6 4-4 8, Robinson 5-9 0-1 10, Thacker 3-8 0-2 8, Garvin 4-4 0-0 12, Kilgore 1-2 0-0 2, Christensen 3-7 1-2 7, Thiombane 0-0 0-0 0, McHugh 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 8-13 64.

MONTANA (14-12)

Anderson 1-2 0-2 2, Bannan 3-8 2-2 8, Owens 2-8 2-4 8, Beasley 4-9 4-5 12, Whitney 4-10 5-6 13, Vazquez 5-10 6-6 21, Parker 2-5 1-2 5, Egun 0-2 0-0 0, Carter-Hollinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 20-27 69.

Halftime_Montana 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-16 (Garvin 4-4, Thacker 2-6, McHugh 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Robinson 0-3), Montana 7-22 (Vazquez 5-9, Owens 2-6, Bannan 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Egun 0-2, Beasley 0-3). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_Idaho 30 (Blakney 8), Montana 29 (Bannan 6). Assists_Idaho 12 (Christmas, Garvin 3), Montana 8 (Whitney 4). Total Fouls_Idaho 18, Montana 12.

        Insight by DUO Security: State Department, NASA, OMB and Defense Manpower Data Center explore the future of identity, credential and access management in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 C2ISR Week
3|8 Product Lifecycle Management...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Puerto Rico National Guard vaccinates thousands of people