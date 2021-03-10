Montana 69, Idaho 64

IDAHO (1-21)
Blakney 7-12 3-4 17, Christmas 2-6 4-4 8, Robinson 5-9 0-1 10, Thacker 3-8 0-2 8, Garvin 4-4 0-0 12, Kilgore 1-2 0-0 2, Christensen 3-7 1-2 7, Thiombane 0-0 0-0 0, McHugh 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 25-50 8-13 64.
MONTANA (14-12)
Anderson 1-2 0-2 2, Bannan 3-8 2-2 8, Owens 2-8 2-4 8, Beasley 4-9 4-5 12, Whitney 4-10 5-6 13, Vazquez 5-10 6-6 21, Parker 2-5 1-2 5, Egun 0-2 0-0 0, Carter-Hollinger 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-54 20-27 69.
Halftime_Montana 38-30. 3-Point Goals_Idaho 6-16 (Garvin 4-4, Thacker 2-6, McHugh 0-1, Christmas 0-2, Robinson 0-3), Montana 7-22 (Vazquez 5-9, Owens 2-6, Bannan 0-1, Whitney 0-1, Egun 0-2, Beasley 0-3). Fouled Out_Anderson. Rebounds_Idaho 30 (Blakney 8), Montana 29 (Bannan 6). Assists_Idaho 12 (Christmas, Garvin 3), Montana 8 (Whitney 4). Total Fouls_Idaho 18, Montana 12.
Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments