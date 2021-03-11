Montana St. 71, Idaho St. 63

MONTANA ST. (1-0)
Belo 5-6 9-13 19, Kirby 0-0 0-2 0, Mohamed 2-4 5-6 9, Adamu 2-9 6-7 10, Bishop 5-15 11-11 22, Fernandez 2-4 0-0 4, Tynes 3-5 1-1 7, Gazelas 0-1 0-0 0, Patterson 0-2 0-0 0, Fleute 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-46 32-40 71.
IDAHO ST. (0-1)
Carr 1-4 0-0 2, Parker 5-10 2-2 12, Cool 5-18 7-11 18, Ford 2-6 2-4 8, Smellie 2-8 7-8 11, Porter 2-7 2-2 6, Taylor 0-2 0-0 0, Buzangu 0-2 4-4 4, Karstetter 0-0 0-0 0, Cook 0-0 0-0 0, Visentin 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 18-58 24-31 63.
Halftime_Montana St. 37-29. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 1-9 (Bishop 1-5, Fernandez 0-1, Patterson 0-1, Tynes 0-2), Idaho St. 3-19 (Ford 2-3, Cool 1-8, Parker 0-1, Carr 0-2, Taylor 0-2, Smellie 0-3). Fouled Out_Adamu, Carr, Ford. Rebounds_Montana St. 35 (Mohamed 9), Idaho St. 27 (Smellie 7). Assists_Montana St. 4 (Bishop 3), Idaho St. 3 (Porter 2). Total Fouls_Montana St. 26, Idaho St. 29.
