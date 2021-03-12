Montana St. 80, S. Utah 77, OT

MONTANA ST. (2-0)

Belo 7-13 8-10 22, Kirby 0-0 0-0 0, Mohamed 5-10 0-0 11, Adamu 11-19 5-7 29, Bishop 3-16 0-0 8, Gazelas 2-5 0-0 6, Tynes 1-3 0-0 2, Fernandez 1-4 0-0 2, Patterson 0-0 0-0 0, Fleute 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 30-70 13-17 80.

S. UTAH (1-1)

Fausett 8-13 2-2 22, Madunic 1-5 0-0 2, Jones 6-16 1-1 15, Knight 4-11 3-5 11, Marin 3-8 0-0 9, Butler 6-13 2-2 16, Moody 1-2 0-0 2, Moore 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 29-70 8-10 77.

Halftime_S. Utah 42-32. 3-Point Goals_Montana St. 7-19 (Adamu 2-5, Gazelas 2-5, Bishop 2-7, Mohamed 1-1, Fernandez 0-1), S. Utah 11-25 (Fausett 4-5, Marin 3-7, Butler 2-3, Jones 2-7, Madunic 0-1, Moore 0-2). Fouled Out_Knight. Rebounds_Montana St. 40 (Mohamed 14), S. Utah 35 (Jones 10). Assists_Montana St. 11 (Mohamed, Bishop 4), S. Utah 14 (Knight 9). Total Fouls_Montana St. 11, S. Utah 15.

