Montana State, Idaho State meet in Big Sky quarters

No. 5 seed Montana State (11-9, 8-6) vs. No. 4 seed Idaho State (13-10, 8-6)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana State and Idaho State are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky tournament. Idaho State lost 75-62 to Eastern Washington on Friday, while Montana State came up short in a 74-73 game against Sacramento State on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: Montana State’s Amin Adamu, Xavier Bishop and Abdul Mohamed have collectively accounted for 46 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 43 percent of all Bobcats points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Robert Ford III has either made or assisted on 40 percent of all Idaho State field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has accounted for 16 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

SHARING THE BURDEN: Idaho State is a perfect 8-0 when at least four of its players score 10 or more points. The team is 5-10 when fewer than four Bengals players score in double-figures.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Bobcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Bengals. Idaho State has 27 assists on 65 field goals (41.5 percent) over its previous three outings while Montana State has assists on 34 of 75 field goals (45.3 percent) during its past three games.

GETTING DEFENSIVE: The tough Idaho State defense has held opponents to 61.3 points per game, the ninth-lowest mark in Division I. Montana State has given up an average of 72.5 points through 20 games (ranking the Bobcats 221st).

