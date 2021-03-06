On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Morehead St. 67, E. Kentucky 64

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 12:43 am
< a min read
      

E. KENTUCKY (22-7)

King 2-8 1-4 5, Moreno 5-15 0-0 14, Green 12-20 1-2 29, Lewis 4-9 2-2 11, Robb 0-6 0-2 0, Blanton 2-2 0-0 4, Cruickshank 0-1 0-0 0, Balogun 0-0 1-2 1, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 5-12 64.

MOREHEAD ST. (22-7)

Baker 2-5 3-5 8, Broome 7-13 3-4 17, D.Cooper 7-11 8-8 25, Hunt 0-2 0-0 0, Potter 4-5 0-0 9, T.Cooper 3-10 0-1 6, Bryan 1-1 0-0 2, Sebree 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 14-18 67.

Halftime_Morehead St. 31-28. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 9-24 (Green 4-6, Moreno 4-10, Lewis 1-4, King 0-1, Robb 0-3), Morehead St. 5-12 (D.Cooper 3-4, Baker 1-2, Potter 1-2, Hunt 0-1, T.Cooper 0-3). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 24 (Moreno 8), Morehead St. 36 (Broome 13). Assists_E. Kentucky 12 (Green 4), Morehead St. 13 (T.Cooper 5). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 17, Morehead St. 12. A_627 (10,000).

        Insight by Kodak Alaris: Practitioners provide insight into how states and the IT industry are dealing with Real ID in this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

3|2 2021 Human System Digital Experience
3|8 NVIDIA/ENCCS AI For Science Bootcamp
3|8 Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Government Publishing Office celebrates 160th birthday