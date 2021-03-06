Morehead St. 67, E. Kentucky 64

E. KENTUCKY (22-7)
King 2-8 1-4 5, Moreno 5-15 0-0 14, Green 12-20 1-2 29, Lewis 4-9 2-2 11, Robb 0-6 0-2 0, Blanton 2-2 0-0 4, Cruickshank 0-1 0-0 0, Balogun 0-0 1-2 1, Hobbs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-61 5-12 64.
MOREHEAD ST. (22-7)
Baker 2-5 3-5 8, Broome 7-13 3-4 17, D.Cooper 7-11 8-8 25, Hunt 0-2 0-0 0, Potter 4-5 0-0 9, T.Cooper 3-10 0-1 6, Bryan 1-1 0-0 2, Sebree 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 24-49 14-18 67.
Halftime_Morehead St. 31-28. 3-Point Goals_E. Kentucky 9-24 (Green 4-6, Moreno 4-10, Lewis 1-4, King 0-1, Robb 0-3), Morehead St. 5-12 (D.Cooper 3-4, Baker 1-2, Potter 1-2, Hunt 0-1, T.Cooper 0-3). Rebounds_E. Kentucky 24 (Moreno 8), Morehead St. 36 (Broome 13). Assists_E. Kentucky 12 (Green 4), Morehead St. 13 (T.Cooper 5). Total Fouls_E. Kentucky 17, Morehead St. 12. A_627 (10,000).
