Morehead St. 86, Belmont 71

By The Associated Press
March 6, 2021 10:08 pm
MOREHEAD ST. (23-7)

Baker 1-2 0-0 2, Broome 12-19 3-3 27, D.Cooper 5-12 2-2 14, Hunt 1-3 2-2 4, Potter 7-11 4-5 22, T.Cooper 4-11 0-0 10, Sebree 2-2 0-0 5, Bryan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 33-61 11-12 86.

BELMONT (26-4)

Hollander 4-9 0-0 12, Muszynski 10-15 3-5 23, Murphy 5-12 2-3 13, Sheppard 2-7 0-0 6, Smith 6-10 0-0 15, Wood 0-6 0-0 0, Pierson 0-3 0-0 0, Brauns 1-2 0-0 2, Sabin 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-64 5-8 71.

Halftime_Morehead St. 43-32. 3-Point Goals_Morehead St. 9-19 (Potter 4-5, T.Cooper 2-4, D.Cooper 2-6, Sebree 1-1, Baker 0-1, Hunt 0-2), Belmont 10-29 (Hollander 4-7, Smith 3-6, Sheppard 2-6, Murphy 1-3, Pierson 0-3, Wood 0-4). Rebounds_Morehead St. 36 (Potter 13), Belmont 26 (Murphy 8). Assists_Morehead St. 15 (Hunt 5), Belmont 17 (Murphy 8). Total Fouls_Morehead St. 9, Belmont 15. A_678 (10,000).

