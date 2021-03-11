Morgan St. 77, Florida A&M 75

MORGAN ST. (1-0)

Baxter 1-8 4-4 7, Grantsaan 2-5 1-2 5, Devonish 3-7 3-4 9, Miller 2-3 4-4 8, Moore 1-5 3-4 5, Ware 10-17 8-11 35, Campbell 1-3 2-2 4, Venning 1-2 0-1 2, Camara 0-1 2-3 2, Bowens 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-51 27-35 77.

FLORIDA A&M (0-1)

Jones 5-13 0-0 10, Moragne 4-6 3-4 11, Randolph 6-14 5-7 17, Reaves 2-9 3-4 7, Speer 7-13 3-5 18, Jo.Brown 3-5 0-0 7, Clark 1-2 0-0 3, Williams 0-0 0-0 0, Desir 1-1 0-0 2, Davis 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 29-63 14-20 75.

Halftime_Florida A&M 39-30. 3-Point Goals_Morgan St. 8-21 (Ware 7-11, Baxter 1-5, Grantsaan 0-1, Miller 0-1, Moore 0-3), Florida A&M 3-17 (Clark 1-2, Jo.Brown 1-3, Speer 1-5, Jones 0-1, Randolph 0-1, Reaves 0-5). Fouled Out_Reaves. Rebounds_Morgan St. 37 (Grantsaan 9), Florida A&M 31 (Moragne 12). Assists_Morgan St. 9 (Miller 4), Florida A&M 19 (Randolph 8). Total Fouls_Morgan St. 23, Florida A&M 27.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.