Morgan State, FAMU meet in MEAC quarters

No. 3 seed Morgan State (12-7, 7-5) vs. No. 2 seed Florida A&M (8-11, 7-5)

Mid-Eastern Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Norfolk Scope Arena, Norfolk, Virginia; Thursday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State and Florida A&M are set to do battle in the quarterfinals of the MEAC tournament. Florida A&M lost 74-71 to NC Central on Thursday, while Morgan State came up short in an 82-75 game against Delaware State on Saturday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: The versatile MJ Randolph has averaged 15.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists to lead the way for the Rattlers. DJ Jones has complemented Randolph and is putting up 8.8 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. The Bears have been led by Troy Baxter, who is averaging 17.2 points and 4.8 rebounds.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Rattlers have allowed just 62.4 points per game to conference opponents so far, an improvement from the 78 per game they gave up to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TROY: Baxter has connected on 37.1 percent of the 105 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 9 for 20 over his last three games. He’s also converted 72.2 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 74: Florida A&M is 0-6 this year when it allows 74 points or more and 8-5 when holding opponents to fewer than 74.

PERFECT WHEN: Morgan State is a perfect 6-0 when the team records at least 16 offensive rebounds. The Bears are 6-7 this season when they fail to reach that mark.

DID YOU KNOW: The Morgan State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Bears 16th among Division I teams. The Florida A&M offense has turned the ball over on 24.2 percent of its possessions (ranking the Rattlers 345th, nationally).

