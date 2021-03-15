Murray leads Spurs to bounce-back win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Dejounte Murray had 19 points and 10 rebounds to lead a balanced attack as the San Antonio Spurs beat the Detroit Pistons 109-99 on Monday night.

Detroit’s leading scorer, Jeremi Grant, left the game in the third quarter after falling hard on his hip while trying to drive between Drew Eubanks and Rudy Gay.

Jakob Poeltl had 14 points and 12 rebounds for San Antonio, which had six players in double figures. The Spurs had lost three of four, including a 35-point loss to the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.

Josh Jackson had 15 points for the Pistons, who have lost four straight, while Grant scored 14.

The Spurs shot 58.7% in the first half to build a 60-50 lead, then pulled away by as many as 14 early in the third quarter. Dejounte Murray finished off a 35-point quarter for the Spurs with a long 3-pointer at the buzzer, giving San Antonio a 95-75 lead.

TIP-INS

Spurs: San Antonio lost by 34 points (132-98) at Little Caesars Arena on their last visit — Dec. 1, 2020 — their worst margin of defeat against the Pistons. … Poeltl’s 12 rebounds matched a season-high.

Pistons: Rodney McGruder started at guard, his first NBA start since playing 51:16 for the Los Angeles Clippers in a 107-103 overtime victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder in the regular-season finale on Aug. 14, 2020. McGruder played just 16 minutes in the postseason for the Clippers.

UP NEXT

Spurs: Visit the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

Pistons: Host the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday.

