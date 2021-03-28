Murray St. stays perfect with rally over E. Illinois

MURRAY, Ky, (AP) — Damonta Witherspoon scored two rushing touchdowns and Preston Rice threw and ran for scores and Murray State overcame a two-touchdown deficit late to beat Eastern Illinois 41-27 on Sunday.

The two were knotted at 10 at halftime when Mark Williams came up with a 38-yard pick-6 against Rice to start the third. Aaron Baum tied a school record with a 58-yard field goa l to bring the Racers (5-0, 5-0 Ohio Valley Conference) within 17-13.

On Eastern Illinois’ (1-4, 1-4) following drive, Jordan Smith ran 80 yards for a 24-13 lead, and Stone Galloway’s 29-yard field goal made it a 14-point game with 9:29 left in the third. Smith finished with 142 rushing on 13 carries.

Murray State proceeded to score back-to-back touchdowns before the quarter ended as Rice found DeQuan Dallas on a 15-yard touchdown pass with 7:40 left in the third before running Rice ran it in from 2-yards out 2-1/2 minutes later to tie it.

Baum followed with field goals of 26 and 37 yards and Witherspoon’s 4-yard touchdown run with 3:33 sealed it.

