MVSU 67, Grambling St. 63

GRAMBLING ST. (9-11)
McGee 4-9 2-4 10, Christon 6-11 3-6 18, Moss 2-6 2-2 7, Moton 1-8 1-2 3, Munford 2-7 0-0 5, T.Cunningham 1-8 1-1 3, Randolph 2-6 1-2 5, Walker 2-4 1-2 6, K.Edwards 3-4 0-1 6, Cobb 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 23-65 11-20 63.
MVSU (2-20)
Fanord 5-6 5-7 15, Howard 1-3 2-4 4, Collins 3-13 3-5 11, Hunter 7-14 2-2 21, Smith 3-8 0-0 8, D.Gordon 2-5 0-0 6, Perry 1-4 0-0 2, K.Cunningham 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 22-57 12-18 67.
Halftime_Grambling St. 28-25. 3-Point Goals_Grambling St. 6-16 (Christon 3-7, Moss 1-2, Walker 1-2, Munford 1-3, Moton 0-2), MVSU 11-27 (Hunter 5-8, Smith 2-2, D.Gordon 2-4, Collins 2-8, Perry 0-2, K.Cunningham 0-3). Fouled Out_Moss, Randolph. Rebounds_Grambling St. 32 (Christon 7), MVSU 44 (Fanord, Collins 12). Assists_Grambling St. 13 (Christon 4), MVSU 14 (Collins 6). Total Fouls_Grambling St. 18, MVSU 16. A_162 (5,000).
