N. Arizona 77, Portland St. 66

N. ARIZONA (5-15)
Haymon 5-8 0-0 13, Mains 3-3 0-0 8, Towt 2-4 1-5 5, Avdalovic 9-15 1-2 26, Shelton 1-7 6-12 8, Lewis 2-3 0-0 4, Aguek 4-4 3-5 11, Mahaney 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 27-46 11-24 77.
PORTLAND ST. (9-12)
Thomas 7-13 1-1 19, Eyman 2-3 0-0 4, Burke 0-4 5-7 5, Dawson 1-9 2-2 4, Scott 5-12 5-7 16, Hardy 3-9 0-0 6, Greeley 1-3 0-0 3, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1 5-5 5, Hall 0-1 0-0 0, Nelson 0-1 4-4 4. Totals 19-56 22-26 66.
Halftime_N. Arizona 44-27. 3-Point Goals_N. Arizona 12-16 (Avdalovic 7-10, Haymon 3-4, Mains 2-2), Portland St. 6-30 (Thomas 4-9, Greeley 1-2, Scott 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Nielsen-Skinner 0-1, Hardy 0-3, Burke 0-4, Dawson 0-6). Fouled Out_Towt, Scott. Rebounds_N. Arizona 29 (Lewis 6), Portland St. 29 (Thomas 7). Assists_N. Arizona 17 (Shelton 6), Portland St. 7 (Burke 2). Total Fouls_N. Arizona 25, Portland St. 23.
