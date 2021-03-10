N. Colorado, Southern Utah meet in Big Sky quarters

Northern Colorado (11-10, 7-8) vs. No. 1 seed Southern Utah (19-3, 12-2)

Big Sky Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Idaho Central Arena, Boise, Idaho; Thursday, 1 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the Big Sky semifinals is on the line as Northern Colorado and Southern Utah prepare to meet. Southern Utah earned a 73-54 win over Portland State on Saturday, while Northern Colorado won 90-83 against Sacramento State on Wednesday.

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: Bodie Hume is averaging 15.4 points and seven rebounds to lead the way for the Bears. Daylen Kountz is also a primary contributor, putting up 13.8 points per game. The Thunderbirds have been led by Tevian Jones, who is averaging 17.1 points and 4.1 rebounds.

CREATING OFFENSE: John Knight III has either made or assisted on 47 percent of all Southern Utah field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Bears have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Thunderbirds. Southern Utah has an assist on 37 of 81 field goals (45.7 percent) across its past three outings while Northern Colorado has assists on 36 of 76 field goals (47.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Southern Utah offense is ranked fifth overall by scoring 84.2 points per game this year. Northern Colorado has only averaged 69.9 points per game, which ranks 201st.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

