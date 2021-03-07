N. Dakota St. 69, UMKC 65

UMKC (11-13)
Allick 9-15 5-7 23, Kamgain 2-7 2-2 7, McKissic 6-16 0-2 13, Nesbitt 5-10 1-2 11, Williams 2-5 2-2 6, House 1-3 2-2 5, Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Martin 0-1 0-0 0, Boser 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-58 12-17 65.
N. DAKOTA ST. (14-11)
Kreuser 5-13 4-4 16, Cook 5-10 3-4 15, Eady 5-9 4-4 15, Harden-Hayes 1-3 0-2 2, Griesel 2-14 5-8 9, Nelson 2-2 1-2 6, McKinney 1-1 2-2 4, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, Skunberg 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-53 19-26 69.
Halftime_N. Dakota St. 38-22. 3-Point Goals_UMKC 3-16 (House 1-2, Kamgain 1-3, McKissic 1-6, Allick 0-1, Boser 0-1, Martin 0-1, Nesbitt 0-2), N. Dakota St. 6-15 (Cook 2-4, Kreuser 2-4, Nelson 1-1, Eady 1-4, Griesel 0-1, Harden-Hayes 0-1). Rebounds_UMKC 29 (Allick 10), N. Dakota St. 38 (Eady 9). Assists_UMKC 16 (Williams 4), N. Dakota St. 10 (Eady 4). Total Fouls_UMKC 19, N. Dakota St. 15.
