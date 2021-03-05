N. Illinois 79, Cent. Michigan 74

N. ILLINOIS (3-16)
Okanu 1-4 0-0 2, Scott 5-9 2-2 13, Cochran 3-10 2-3 8, Hankerson 9-16 5-5 27, Thornton 3-7 0-0 8, Beane 6-12 4-4 16, Kueth 1-6 0-0 3, Makuoi 0-2 2-2 2, Cole 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 15-16 79.
CENT. MICHIGAN (7-16)
Bissainthe 1-9 1-2 4, Muhammad 3-5 1-2 7, Beachler 2-9 0-0 6, Huffman 3-12 4-4 11, Murray 11-22 8-10 30, Mitchell 4-7 4-4 14, Hodgson 0-0 2-2 2, Weekly-McDaniels 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-65 20-24 74.
Halftime_N. Illinois 37-30. 3-Point Goals_N. Illinois 8-17 (Hankerson 4-6, Thornton 2-3, Kueth 1-3, Scott 1-3, Cochran 0-2), Cent. Michigan 6-20 (Mitchell 2-3, Beachler 2-7, Bissainthe 1-4, Huffman 1-4, Murray 0-1, Weekly-McDaniels 0-1). Fouled Out_Huffman. Rebounds_N. Illinois 39 (Cochran, Hankerson 8), Cent. Michigan 35 (Murray 10). Assists_N. Illinois 7 (Cochran 3), Cent. Michigan 9 (Huffman 4). Total Fouls_N. Illinois 18, Cent. Michigan 18.
