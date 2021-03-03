N. Illinois looks to end streak vs C. Michigan

Northern Illinois (2-16, 1-12) vs. Central Michigan (7-15, 3-12)

McGuirk Arena, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan; Friday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan looks to extend Northern Illinois’s conference losing streak to eight games. Northern Illinois’ last MAC win came against the Akron Zips 67-65 on Jan. 12. Central Michigan is coming off an 81-79 win over Toledo in its most recent game.

SQUAD LEADERS: Meikkel Murray has averaged 14.9 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the charge for the Chippewas. Caleb Huffman is also a primary contributor, accounting for 13.4 points per game. The Huskies have been led by Tyler Cochran, who is averaging 13.7 points and 6.2 rebounds.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Huffman has accounted for 45 percent of all Central Michigan field goals over the last three games. The junior guard has 29 field goals and 11 assists in those games.

YET TO WIN: The Chippewas are 0-11 when they score 73 points or fewer and 7-4 when they exceed 73 points. The Huskies are 0-15 when allowing 68 or more points and 2-1 on the season, otherwise.

BEHIND THE ARC: Northern Illinois’s Trendon Hankerson has attempted 124 3-pointers and connected on 35.5 percent of them, and is 11 of 22 over his last three games.

IDENTICAL OUTPUT: Each of these teams put up a grand total of 149 points against one another across two matchups last season.

