N. Iowa 65, Illinois St. 60

ILLINOIS ST. (7-18)
Mahorcic 7-12 1-2 15, Fleming 1-4 0-0 2, Horne 2-8 5-5 10, Reeves 4-9 1-1 10, Washington 2-6 0-0 4, Strong 4-10 0-0 8, Boyd 1-4 1-2 4, Ndiaye 3-4 0-0 7, Sissoko 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 8-10 60.
N. IOWA (10-15)
Phyfe 9-14 3-4 21, Berhow 2-10 2-2 8, Born 2-12 3-4 7, Heise 2-5 0-1 5, Pickford 5-6 1-2 11, Carter 4-8 0-0 9, Betz 2-5 0-1 4, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-60 9-14 65.
Halftime_N. Iowa 30-29. 3-Point Goals_Illinois St. 4-23 (Ndiaye 1-2, Boyd 1-3, Horne 1-4, Reeves 1-6, Fleming 0-1, Washington 0-3, Strong 0-4), N. Iowa 4-21 (Berhow 2-7, Carter 1-3, Heise 1-3, Betz 0-1, Born 0-7). Rebounds_Illinois St. 31 (Mahorcic, Fleming, Horne 7), N. Iowa 37 (Phyfe, Pickford 9). Assists_Illinois St. 12 (Horne 4), N. Iowa 17 (Pickford 5). Total Fouls_Illinois St. 14, N. Iowa 10. A_663 (21,000).
