NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 11:14 pm
1 min read
      
Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 12

Benedictine (Kan.) 73, Central Baptist 61

Oklahoma Christian 69, Holy Cross (Ind.) 63

WVU Tech 85, Rochester (Mich.) 72

Jamestown 86, Bellevue 69

Xavier (NO) 67, Cumberlands 59

Thomas More 68, Union (Ky.) 55

Carrol (Mont.) 85, Texas Wesleyan 58

Bethel (Kan.) 82, Voorhees 79

Oklahoma Wesleyan 93, Park 65

Indiana Tech 82, Olivet Nazarene 59

Keiser 58, Georgetown (Ky.) 56

Indiana-South Bend 82, Rio Grande 71

Talladega 77, LSU-Alexandria 68

Warner 67, Tenn. Wesleyan 62

Bethel (Ind.) 73, Texas A&M Texarkana 69

Vanguard vs. Benedictine, 10:30 p.m.

Second Round
Saturday, March 13

St. Francis (Ind.) vs. Benedictine (Kan.), Noon.

Shawnee St. vs. WVU Tech, Noon

William Penn vs. Oklahoma Christian, Noon

LSU-Shreveport vs. Jamestown, 3 p.m.

SW Assemblies vs. Cumberlands-Xavier (NO) winner, 4 p.m.

Morningside vs. Thomas More-Union (Ky.) winner, 5 p.m.

Arizona Christian vs. Carrol (Mont.)-Texas Wesleyan winner, 5:30 p.m.

Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Bethel (Kan.)-Voorhees winner, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Science vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan-Park winner, 7 p.m.

Marian (Ind.) vs. Olivet Nazarene-Indiana Tech winner, 7 p.m.

Stillman vs. Georgetown (Ky.)-Keiser winner, 8 p.m.

Faulkner vs. Warner-Tenn. Wesleyan winner, 8:30 p.m.

Loyola vs. Talladega-LSU-Alexandria winner, 8:30 p.m.

Providence vs. Bethel (Ind.), 9 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana-South Bend, 10 p.m.

Lewis-Clark St. vs. Vanguard-Benedictine winner, 10:30 p.m.

At Municipal Auditorium
Kansas City, Mo.
Round of 16
Thursday, March 18

TBD

Friday, March 19

TBD

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 20

TBD

Semifinals
Monday, March 22

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

