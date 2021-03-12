NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

|Times EST (through March 13)
|Times EDT (March 14)
|First Round
|Friday, March 12
Benedictine (Kan.) 73, Central Baptist 61
Oklahoma Christian 69, Holy Cross (Ind.) 63
WVU Tech 85, Rochester (Mich.) 72
Jamestown 86, Bellevue 69
Xavier (NO) 67, Cumberlands 59
Thomas More 68, Union (Ky.) 55
Carrol (Mont.) 85, Texas Wesleyan 58
Bethel (Kan.) 82, Voorhees 79
Oklahoma Wesleyan 93, Park 65
Indiana Tech 82, Olivet Nazarene 59
Keiser 58, Georgetown (Ky.) 56
Indiana-South Bend 82, Rio Grande 71
Talladega 77, LSU-Alexandria 68
Warner 67, Tenn. Wesleyan 62
Bethel (Ind.) 73, Texas A&M Texarkana 69
Vanguard vs. Benedictine, 10:30 p.m.
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 13
St. Francis (Ind.) vs. Benedictine (Kan.), Noon.
Shawnee St. vs. WVU Tech, Noon
William Penn vs. Oklahoma Christian, Noon
LSU-Shreveport vs. Jamestown, 3 p.m.
SW Assemblies vs. Cumberlands-Xavier (NO) winner, 4 p.m.
Morningside vs. Thomas More-Union (Ky.) winner, 5 p.m.
Arizona Christian vs. Carrol (Mont.)-Texas Wesleyan winner, 5:30 p.m.
Northwestern (Iowa) vs. Bethel (Kan.)-Voorhees winner, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Science vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan-Park winner, 7 p.m.
Marian (Ind.) vs. Olivet Nazarene-Indiana Tech winner, 7 p.m.
Stillman vs. Georgetown (Ky.)-Keiser winner, 8 p.m.
Faulkner vs. Warner-Tenn. Wesleyan winner, 8:30 p.m.
Loyola vs. Talladega-LSU-Alexandria winner, 8:30 p.m.
Providence vs. Bethel (Ind.), 9 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana-South Bend, 10 p.m.
Lewis-Clark St. vs. Vanguard-Benedictine winner, 10:30 p.m.
|At Municipal Auditorium
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Round of 16
|Thursday, March 18
TBD
TBD
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 20
TBD
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 22
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 23
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
