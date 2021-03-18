NAIA Division I Men’s Basketball Glance

|Times EST (through March 13)
|Times EDT (March 14)
|First Round
|Friday, March 12
Benedictine (Kan.) 73, Central Baptist 61
Oklahoma Christian 69, Holy Cross (Ind.) 63
WVU Tech 85, Rochester (Mich.) 72
Jamestown 86, Bellevue 69
Xavier (NO) 67, Cumberlands 59
Thomas More 68, Union (Ky.) 55
Carrol (Mont.) 85, Texas Wesleyan 58
Bethel (Kan.) 82, Voorhees 79
Oklahoma Wesleyan 93, Park 65
Indiana Tech 82, Olivet Nazarene 59
Keiser 58, Georgetown (Ky.) 56
Indiana-South Bend 82, Rio Grande 71
Talladega 77, LSU-Alexandria 68
Warner 67, Tenn. Wesleyan 62
Bethel (Ind.) 73, Texas A&M Texarkana 69
Benedictine 78, Vanguard 75
|Second Round
|Saturday, March 13
St. Francis (Ind.) 73, Benedictine (Kan.) 65
Shawnee St. 76, WVU Tech 70
William Penn 85, Oklahoma Christian 75
Jamestown 87, LSU-Shreveport 75
SW Assemblies 61, Xavier 60
Morningside 64, Thomas More 55
Carrol (Mont.) 83, Arizona Christian 79
Bethel (Kan.) 76, Northwestern (Iowa) 69
Oklahoma Wesleyan 100, Oklahoma Science 73
Marian (Ind.) 65, Indiana Tech 58
Stillman 72, Keiser 64
Faulkner 106, Warner 73
Loyola 78, Talladega 55
Bethel (Ind.) 85, Providence 81
Indiana Wesleyan 95, Indiana-South Bend 76
Lewis-Clark St. 98, Benedictine 73
|At Municipal Auditorium
|Kansas City, Mo.
|Round of 16
|Thursday, March 18
St. Francis (Ind.) 69, Stillman 67
Shawnee St. 69, Bethel (Kan.) 59
Faulkner vs. Jamestown, 6:30 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan vs. Bethel (Ind.), 8:15 p.m.
Lewis-Clark St. vs. Oklahoma Wesleyan, 4:45 p.m.
Marian (Ind.) vs. Loyola, 3 p.m.
SW Assemblies vs. Morningside, 6:30 p.m.
William Penn vs. Carrol (Mont.), 8:15 p.m.
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 20
TBD
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 22
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 23
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
