NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

|First Round
Friday, March 12
LSU-Shreveport vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.
Lyon (Ark.) vs. Reinhardt (Ga.), 2 p.m.
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) vs. Union (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50
Shawnee State (Ohio) vs. WVU Tech (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m.
Grand View (Iowa) vs. Rochester (Mich.), 5 p.m.
Benedictine (Kan.) vs. Xavier (La.), 6:30 p.m.
Bryan (Tenn.) vs. Webber International (Fla.), 5 p.m.
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) vs. William Jessup (Calif.), 5 p.m.
Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36
College of the Ozarks (Mo.) vs. Northwestern (Iowa), Noon
Cumberlands (Ky.) vs. Providence (Mont.), 6 p.m.
Mid-America Christian (Okla.) vs. Columbia (Mo.), 9 p.m.
Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64
Vanguard (Calif.) vs. Bethel (Kan.), 9 p.m.
Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51
|Second Round
|Friday, March 13
Wayland Baptist vs. LSU-Shreveport-Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) winner, 6:30 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. Lyon (Ark.)-Reinhardt (Ga.) winner, 2 p.m.
Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)-Union (Ky.) winner, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana Tech, 2:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) vs. Shawnee State (Ohio)-WVU Tech (W.Va.) winner, 8 p.m.
Marian (Ind.) vs. Grand View (Iowa)-Rochester (Mich.) winner, 5:30 p.m.
Southeastern (FLa) vs. Benedictine (Kan.)-Xavier (La.) winner, 7:30 p.m.
Campbellsville (Ky.)vs. Bryan (Tenn.)-Webber International (Fla.) winner, 5 p.m.
Carrol (Mont.) vs. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)-William Jessup (Calif.) winner, 5 p.m.
Westmont (Calif.) vs. Montana Western, 3 p.m.
Clarke (Iowa) vs. College of the Ozarks (Mo.)-Northwestern (Iowa) winner, Noon
Dakota St. vs. Cumberlands (Ky.)-Providence (Mont.) winner, 6 p.m.
Sterling (Kan.) vs. Mid-America Christian (Okla.)-Columbia (Mo.) winner, 9 p.m.
Concordia (Neb.)vs. Loyola (La.), 2 p.m.
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs.Vanguard (Calif.)-Bethel (Kan.) winner, 9 p.m.
Morningside (Iowa) vs. Saint Xavier (Ill.), 2 p.m.
|At Toyota Events Center
|Sioux City, Iowa
|Round of 16
|Thursday, March 18
TBD
TBD
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 23
TBD
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 22
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 23
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
