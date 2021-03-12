NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

All Times EDT First Round

Friday, March 12

LSU-Shreveport vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.

Lyon (Ark.) vs. Reinhardt (Ga.), 2 p.m.

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) vs. Union (Ky.), 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50

Shawnee State (Ohio) vs. WVU Tech (W.Va.), 7:30 p.m.

Grand View (Iowa) 71, Rochester (Mich.) 65

Benedictine (Kan.) vs. Xavier (La.), 6:30 p.m.

Bryan (Tenn.) 67, Webber International (Fla.) 64

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) vs. William Jessup (Calif.), 5 p.m.

Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36

College of the Ozarks (Mo.) vs. Northwestern (Iowa), Noon

Cumberlands (Ky.) vs. Providence (Mont.), 6 p.m.

Mid-America Christian (Okla.) vs. Columbia (Mo.), 9 p.m.

Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64

Vanguard (Calif.) vs. Bethel (Kan.), 9 p.m.

Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51

Second Round Friday, March 13

Wayland Baptist vs. LSU-Shreveport-Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) winner, 6:30 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. Lyon (Ark.)-Reinhardt (Ga.) winner, 2 p.m.

Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.)-Union (Ky.) winner, 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana Tech, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) vs. Shawnee State (Ohio)-WVU Tech (W.Va.) winner, 8 p.m.

Marian (Ind.) vs. Grand View (Iowa), 5:30 p.m.

Southeastern (FLa) vs. Benedictine (Kan.)-Xavier (La.) winner, 7:30 p.m.

Campbellsville (Ky.)vs. Bryan (Tenn.), 5 p.m.

Carrol (Mont.) vs. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)-William Jessup (Calif.) winner, 5 p.m.

Westmont (Calif.) vs. Montana Western, 3 p.m.

Clarke (Iowa) vs. College of the Ozarks (Mo.)-Northwestern (Iowa) winner, Noon

Dakota St. vs. Cumberlands (Ky.)-Providence (Mont.) winner, 6 p.m.

Sterling (Kan.) vs. Mid-America Christian (Okla.)-Columbia (Mo.) winner, 9 p.m.

Concordia (Neb.)vs. Loyola (La.), 2 p.m.

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs.Vanguard (Calif.)-Bethel (Kan.) winner, 9 p.m.

Morningside (Iowa) vs. Saint Xavier (Ill.), 2 p.m.

At Toyota Events Center Sioux City, Iowa Round of 16 Thursday, March 18

TBD

Friday, March 19

TBD

Quarterfinals Saturday, March 23

TBD

Semifinals Monday, March 22

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

