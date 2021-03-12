On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

By The Associated Press
March 12, 2021 10:49 pm
1 min read
      
Times EST (through March 13)
Times EDT (March 14)
First Round
Friday, March 12

Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 73, LSU-Shreveport 58

Lyon (Ark.) 66, Reinhardt (Ga.) 53

Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64

Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50

Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51

Grand View (Iowa) 71, Rochester (Mich.) 65

Bryan (Tenn.) 67, Webber International (Fla.) 64

Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36

Northwestern (Iowa) 82, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 69

Providence (Mont.) 83, Cumberlands (Ky.) 72

Xavier (La.) 58, Benedictine (Kan.) 45

Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 110, Union (Ky.) 73

Shawnee State (Ohio) 85, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 64

Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 73, William Jessup (Calif.) 44

Columbia (Mo.) 84, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 83

Vanguard (Calif.) 67, Bethel (Kan.) 50

Second Round
Friday, March 13

Wayland Baptist vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.

Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. Lyon (Ark.), 2 p.m.

Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), 7:30 p.m.

Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana Tech, 2:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Ill.) vs. Shawnee State (Ohio), 8 p.m.

Marian (Ind.) vs. Grand View (Iowa), 5:30 p.m.

Southeastern (FLa) vs. Xavier (La.), 7:30 p.m.

Campbellsville (Ky.)vs. Bryan (Tenn.), 5 p.m.

Carrol (Mont.) vs. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), 5 p.m.

Westmont (Calif.) vs. Montana Western, 3 p.m.

Clarke (Iowa) vs. Northwestern (Iowa), Noon

Dakota St. vs. Providence (Mont.), 6 p.m.

Sterling (Kan.) vs. Columbia (Mo.), 9 p.m.

Concordia (Neb.)vs. Loyola (La.), 2 p.m.

MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs. Vanguard (Calif.), 9 p.m.

Morningside (Iowa) vs. Saint Xavier (Ill.), 2 p.m.

At Toyota Events Center
Sioux City, Iowa
Round of 16
Thursday, March 18

TBD

Friday, March 19

TBD

Quarterfinals
Saturday, March 23

TBD

Semifinals
Monday, March 22

TBD, 7 p.m.

TBD, 9 p.m.

Championship
Tuesday, March 23

Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.

