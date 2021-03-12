NAIA Division I Women’s Basketball Glance

|Times EST (through March 13)
|First Round
|Friday, March 12
Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio) 73, LSU-Shreveport 58
Lyon (Ark.) 66, Reinhardt (Ga.) 53
Loyola (La.) 71, Langston (Okla.) 64
Indiana Tech 66, Rio Grande (Ohio) 50
Saint Xavier (Ill.) 105, Crowley’s Ridge (Ark.) 51
Grand View (Iowa) 71, Rochester (Mich.) 65
Bryan (Tenn.) 67, Webber International (Fla.) 64
Montana Western 81, Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) 36
Northwestern (Iowa) 82, College of the Ozarks (Mo.) 69
Providence (Mont.) 83, Cumberlands (Ky.) 72
Xavier (La.) 58, Benedictine (Kan.) 45
Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 110, Union (Ky.) 73
Shawnee State (Ohio) 85, WVU Tech (W.Va.) 64
Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 73, William Jessup (Calif.) 44
Columbia (Mo.) 84, Mid-America Christian (Okla.) 83
Vanguard (Calif.) 67, Bethel (Kan.) 50
|Second Round
|Friday, March 13
Wayland Baptist vs. Mount Vernon Nazarene (Ohio), 6:30 p.m.
Lindsey Wilson (Ky.) vs. Lyon (Ark.), 2 p.m.
Thomas More (Ky.) vs. Olivet Nazarene (Ill.), 7:30 p.m.
Indiana Wesleyan vs. Indiana Tech, 2:30 p.m.
St. Francis (Ill.) vs. Shawnee State (Ohio), 8 p.m.
Marian (Ind.) vs. Grand View (Iowa), 5:30 p.m.
Southeastern (FLa) vs. Xavier (La.), 7:30 p.m.
Campbellsville (Ky.)vs. Bryan (Tenn.), 5 p.m.
Carrol (Mont.) vs. Lewis-Clark State (Idaho), 5 p.m.
Westmont (Calif.) vs. Montana Western, 3 p.m.
Clarke (Iowa) vs. Northwestern (Iowa), Noon
Dakota St. vs. Providence (Mont.), 6 p.m.
Sterling (Kan.) vs. Columbia (Mo.), 9 p.m.
Concordia (Neb.)vs. Loyola (La.), 2 p.m.
MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) vs. Vanguard (Calif.), 9 p.m.
Morningside (Iowa) vs. Saint Xavier (Ill.), 2 p.m.
|At Toyota Events Center
|Sioux City, Iowa
|Round of 16
|Thursday, March 18
TBD
TBD
|Quarterfinals
|Saturday, March 23
TBD
|Semifinals
|Monday, March 22
TBD, 7 p.m.
TBD, 9 p.m.
|Championship
|Tuesday, March 23
Semifinal winners, 8 p.m.
